Springfield, OH

COVID-19: How Cases in the Springfield, OH Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0fUonzcK00 The U.S. reported over 393,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 3, bringing the total count to more than 80.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 986,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 15.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 17.9 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 20.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Springfield, OH metro area consists of just Clark County. As of May 3, there were 26,007.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Springfield residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,960.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Springfield metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.6% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Springfield, OH metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 per 100,000 residents
10420 Akron, OH 703,845 147,754 20,992.4 2,154 306.0
15940 Canton-Massillon, OH 399,736 85,406 21,365.6 1,839 460.1
17460 Cleveland-Elyria, OH 2,056,898 445,347 21,651.4 6,267 304.7
49660 Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA 541,846 118,883 21,940.4 2,521 465.3
18140 Columbus, OH 2,077,761 483,234 23,257.4 4,593 221.1
45780 Toledo, OH 644,137 152,599 23,690.5 2,088 324.2
19430 Dayton-Kettering, OH 803,543 190,812 23,746.3 3,011 374.7
17140 Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN 2,201,741 542,746 24,650.8 5,808 263.8
44220 Springfield, OH 134,726 35,039 26,007.6 585 434.2
31900 Mansfield, OH 121,100 31,646 26,132.1 507 418.7
30620 Lima, OH 103,175 27,504 26,657.6 477 462.3

