ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

COVID-19: How Cases in the Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0fUonuCh00 The U.S. reported over 393,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 3, bringing the total count to more than 80.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 986,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 15.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 17.9 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 20.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA metro area consists of Spokane County and Stevens County. As of May 3, there were 24,222.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Spokane residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,960.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Spokane-Spokane Valley metro area, Spokane County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 3, there were 24,742.6 cases per 100,000 residents in Spokane County, the most of any county in Spokane-Spokane Valley, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Stevens County, there were 18,336.1 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Spokane-Spokane Valley.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Spokane-Spokane Valley metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.0% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 per 100,000 residents
14740 Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA 265,882 40,344 15,173.6 338 127.1
36500 Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA 279,711 47,835 17,101.6 412 147.3
13380 Bellingham, WA 220,821 38,378 17,379.7 298 135.0
34580 Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA 125,612 22,351 17,793.7 204 162.4
42660 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 3,871,323 745,338 19,252.8 5,274 136.2
31020 Longview, WA 106,778 23,079 21,614.0 347 325.0
44060 Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA 550,160 133,263 24,222.6 1,515 275.4
47460 Walla Walla, WA 60,365 15,397 25,506.5 140 231.9
48300 Wenatchee, WA 118,252 31,374 26,531.5 231 195.3
49420 Yakima, WA 249,697 72,085 28,869.0 788 315.6
28420 Kennewick-Richland, WA 289,527 85,282 29,455.6 682 235.6

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

These Are the 10 Cities With the Fastest-Rising Rents Since 2021

There are a lot of factors that are stressing American families out right now. One of the larger ones is widespread price increases. From food to gas and clothing and pet food, our pocketbooks are getting squeezed. For families that pay rent, there’s an added expense, particularly if you live in one of the US cities that experienced the fastest-rising rents over the last year. Here’s what you need to know.
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
City
Longview, WA
Local
Washington Health
City
Walla Walla, WA
Spokane Valley, WA
Health
Local
Washington Government
Spokane County, WA
Health
Spokane Valley, WA
Government
Spokane County, WA
Government
City
Spokane Valley, WA
City
Bellingham, WA
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Redding, CA Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 393,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 3, bringing the total count to more than 80.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 986,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
REDDING, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The US City With the Widest Income Gap

Day after day, Americans are reminded about the gulf between the very rich and the poor. The U.S. currently is home to scores of billionaires, led by Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Warren Buffet. A the same time, millions of Americans live below the poverty line. Recently headlines have shown that low wages […]
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Valley Metro#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

The Smoggiest Cities in America

While much of our freshwater resources are polluted, Americans are, for the most part, protected from potential health effects through drinking water standards and restrictions on fishing and swimming. It is much harder to avoid exposure to pollutants in the air. Air pollution increases the risk of lung infection, heart disease and cancer, and worsens […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

114K+
Followers
73K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy