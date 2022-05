EUGENE — Oregon pitcher Stevie Hansen was recognized by the Pac-12 for her play in the Ducks’ series win at Stanford. Hansen was named Pac-12 freshman of the week after going 1-1 with a 1.75 ERA over 12.0 innings, including a complete-game shutout, as the Ducks took two of three against the Cardinal.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO