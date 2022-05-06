Elections 2022: Why are there no elections in Dorset?

Voters went to the polls on Thursday in 200 local authorities across Britain.Around a third of councils are declaring results overnight, with the rest – including all authorities in Scotland and Wales – later on Friday.Here are some of the key results so far:– SunderlandA poor performance by Labour might have seen the party lose overall control at Sunderland, a council it has run since 1973. But Labour kept its majority and lost just one seat, to the Liberal Democrats, who also gained a second seat from the Conservatives.– CumberlandLabour has won a comfortable majority in the newly-created authority of...

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO