Elections

Elections 2022: Why are there no elections in Dorset?

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal council elections have been taking place across the UK but not all councils held votes. There are more than 300 local authorities in England, but elections were only held in 146 of them on Thursday. These...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Local elections 2022: key results so far

Voters went to the polls on Thursday in 200 local authorities across Britain.Around a third of councils are declaring results overnight, with the rest – including all authorities in Scotland and Wales – later on Friday.Here are some of the key results so far:– SunderlandA poor performance by Labour might have seen the party lose overall control at Sunderland, a council it has run since 1973. But Labour kept its majority and lost just one seat, to the Liberal Democrats, who also gained a second seat from the Conservatives.– CumberlandLabour has won a comfortable majority in the newly-created authority of...
ELECTIONS
#Bbc Co Uk#Bbc South#Uk#BCP Council#Dorset Council
The Independent

Bristol votes to scrap directly elected mayor

Voters in Bristol have voted to scrap their elected mayor position in a referendum on the way the city is run.The referendum was held 10 years after Bristol switched to a mayor and cabinet model of local governance.In the vote 56,113 people opted for a committee system, with 38,439 preferring to continue with an elected mayor, on a turnout of 28.6%.The result is likely to be ratified at an extraordinary meeting of the full council on May 24.The mayoral model has proven a disaster for Bristol – too much power at the whim of one individualMark WestonLabour’s Marvin Rees will...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Welsh election results 2022: Plaid gain Carmarthenshire

Plaid Cymru took control in Carmarthenshire council, despite its leader losing his seat, as Labour lost Neath Port Talbot. Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats made gains in Pembrokeshire, where Plaid lost seats. Labour held Swansea but lost Neath Port Talbot to no overall control. Where no party wins more...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

Oldham council leader Arooj Shah loses seat despite Labour win

The leader of Oldham council, Arooj Shah, has dramatically lost her seat. Labour's Ms Shah, who became the north of England's first female Muslim council leader in 2021, was edged out in the Chadderton South ward by the Conservatives, who won by 96 votes. Oldham will remain Labour-run, as will...
POLITICS
BBC

Plymouth election results 2022: City council under no overall control

Plymouth City Council remains under no overall control after elections were held on Thursday. A third of the seats on the 57-seat council were up for election. Before the election, Labour had 23 seats, the Conservatives held 22 and there were 12 Independents, nine of whom previously sat as Conservatives and three former Labour councillors.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

Early Scottish local election results see Tory falls

Inverclyde is a key council to watch. The council covers Greenock, Gourock and Port Glasgow - the home of the Ferguson shipyard. So far there have been results from two wards in Inverclyde plus a third which was uncontested. One of Alba’s two councillors has failed to be re-elected.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

Welsh election results 2022: Tories' worst fears confirmed

The results from Wales confirm the worst fears of the Welsh Conservatives. They were always expecting to suffer losses, but not on a scale that could wipe out all the gains they made in the last council elections five years ago. Their leader, Andrew RT Davies, blames the issues that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

