It's back--officially--and lovers of basketball all over the Treasure Valley are counting down the days until BAM Jam is happening under the heat of the summer sun once again. When you think of summer in the Treasure Valley, there are few things more iconic than Boise Music Festival, floating the river, eating an ice cream potato...and BAM Jam. We have so many memories of running around downtown each summer watching friends, family, and competitions take place across a countless number of basketball hoops lining the streets of downtown Boise.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO