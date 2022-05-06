ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

HYPETALKS Will Dive Into the "Karafuru x HYPEBEAST x atmos" NFT Project

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn anticipation of Karafuru‘s upcoming NFT project with and atmos, the next installment of HYPETALKS will take a deep dive into the three-way collaboration, exploring the origins of Karafuru, the adaption of street culture into web3, and more. Karafuru started with a Gensis Collection of 5,555 NFTs that...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds The Air Max Plus To Its Growing “Graffiti” Collection

A year away from celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max Plus has recently seen an explosion in colorways. In addition to compelling styles in line with its debut gradient looks, Sean McDowell’s 1998 design has recently appeared laden with graffiti-reminiscent text as have other Nike Sportswear models.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Clints Announces New Stepper in "Mocha Brown"

Dabbling into the footwear industry is no easy task as there are so many well-established brands in the space, but every so often a new company will come around and fans will automatically gravitate towards its unique design language. A prime example of that is Clints, a new label based out in Manchester that is gradually starting to amass a loyal following for its playful graphics and obscure footwear models. This season, the brand’s Stepper silhouette is adding a brand new “Mocha Brown” entry to its catalog, and it has just been revealed.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Playback: Art of Storytelling Behind the Lens of Fashion Week Photographers for HYPETALKS

In HYPEBEAST’s most recent HYPETALKS episode, style enthusiasts were invited to take a deep dive into the world of fashion week in a panel discussion with those that have captured these key moments. HYPEBEAST was joined by a diverse group of four fashion week photographers from New York City, London, Paris and Tokyo, in a discussion surrounding the key roles they play as creatives and those who document the ever-changing trends.
PHOTOGRAPHY
hypebeast.com

Palm Angels' SS22 Delivers Summer-Themed Graphics and Colors

Unveiled back in February, Palm Angels‘ Spring/Summer 2022 collection has now arrived on HBX with a series of T-shirts, jackets, pants, and accessories. Leading the latest lineup are outwear styles, like the Curved Logo Track Jacket in black and Logo Track Jacket in seafoam/off white. The former comes with matching Curved Logo Swim Shorts, while the latter can be paired with the Slim Track Pants in the same colorway.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft Project#Gensis Collection#Editorial Operations#Ama#Arktivak Cmo#Atmos Usa#Twitter Spaces#Karafurunft#Hypebeast
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 5 “Easter” (2022)

While the Easter holiday is behind us, Jordan Brand is still firm on delivering one of the most holiday-appropriate colorways we’ve seen in the year 2022. Enter, the Air Jordan 5: dressed in a soft pastel pink shade, muted blue, and an elegant touch of aqua green, this upcoming Retro release captures all that you’d want and need to align with the Spring holiday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 8 “Taxi” Releasing In June

Jordan Brand wrapped up a complete Summer 2022 release preview in the latest installment of SNKRS Live, and while nearly all of the goods were already known to us, there was one never-before-seen release that was revealed for the first time. That would be the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 8 Retro in adult sizes, the first such drop since December 2020.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Zoom Flight ’95 Releases In Europe On May 6th

A relic of the 1990s, the Nike Air Zoom Flight ’95 is finally set to begin its retro run in May after being teased since the tail-end of 2021. Expected to return in original “Black/White/Metallic Silver” form, the pair most often associated with Jason Kidd recently drew attention from the masses due to an unreleased shoe worn by Aubrey “Drake” Graham. While no party involved has confirmed whether or not the Canadian superstar will be using the Air Zoom Flight ’95‘s bulbous, futuristic sole unit for his next NOCTA release, the choice would fall in line with what went into the Hot Step Air Terra‘s design: ’90s basketball footwear cues and all-day comfort. Supreme has also joined in on the 27-year-old sneaker’s retro run, offering the Zoom Air-assisted shoe in a wild blue paisley makeover. The upcoming release’s mostly-two-tone colorway harkens back to the past, while still feeling fresh in 2022, which is no small feat. And though the shoe is no longer the latest and greatest in performance-basketball, it’s still in a league of its own in terms of pushing the boundaries.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Latest Nike Air More Uptempo Features Multi-Colored Accents And Illustrations

The Nike Air More Uptempo has been widely lauded as one of the best basketball sneakers of all-time. And while it dominated hardwood courts everywhere throughout the 1990s, the Scottie Pippen-associated silhouette has become a go-to option off-the-court since. Recently, the sneaker emerged in a clean, white-colored ensemble accompanied by multi-color accents.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 "Chrome" Rumored Release Date Revealed

One of the most beloved Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 6. This is for good reason as it is the first shoe that Michael Jordan ever won a championship in. This is one of those shoes that continues to get dope new colorways, and in 2022, Jordan Brand is certainly giving it a ton of support, as they should. It's one of those models that will stand the test of time, and fans will forever cop new models if they are readily available.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Hello Kitty x Nike Air Presto

A true unicorn among sneaker collectors, the Hello Kitty Nike Presto will finally see a true retail release beginning in May 2022. The Hello Kitty Prestos originally surfaced back in 2004 and were intended to release in five different colorways in extremely limited quantities. However, plans changed and just twelve or so pairs of each colorway were gifted to friends and family of the brand.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Ice Blue Flair Lands On This Upcoming Nike Air Max 95

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t celebrating a milestone anniversary, but it’s maintained a steady flow of releases throughout 2022’s first five months. Recently, the Christian Tresser-designed silhouette appeared in an ice blue and white color arrangement. Honeycomb mesh base layers visible at and around the tongue indulge in a “colorless” look, allowing for overlays at the tip of the toe, across the vamp and spine to revel in their vibrant blue tone. Lace loops and the miniature swoosh at the lateral heel feature black contrasting accents, as does the Air Max branding on the top of the tongue. Underfoot, midsoles opt for the sneaker’s lightest two tones, with the waffle-patterned tread mostly favoring a pitch-dark look. Some netizens are likely to compare the next Air Max 95 with UNC-friendly releases, but the brand hasn’t associated the shoes with the famed university. Nevertheless, the aforementioned components create a compelling, refreshing take on Tresser’s iconic design.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air More Uptempo Appears In A “Black/Purple” Colorway

While beloved for its on-the-court colorways, the Nike Air More Uptempo has gone on to garner attention off-the-court for its experimental, retro arrangements since the mid-1990s. Recently, the Scottie Pippen-associated silhouette emerged in a clean “Black” and “Purple” color combination. Akin to a newly-surfaced “Black/Royal” pair,...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A Multi-Color, Woven Base Lands On The Nike Air Huarache

As summer inches closer, the Swoosh is unveiling more and more footwear options for those looking for improved breathability, eye-catching colorways and all-day comfort. The Nike Air Huarache’s latest ensemble fits the description well. Deviating from Tinker Hatfield’s original design from 1991, the upcoming take on the running silhouette...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Bleached Coral”

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG hasn’t been permanently introduced into the brand’s lineup of products, favoring scarce, special appearances from time to time. With the upcoming “Bleached Coral,” “Grey Fog,” “White” and “Black”-colored ensemble, however, it seems Team Jumpman is trying to offer the original trim of the short Air Jordan away from high-profile, limited collaborations.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas”

Jokingly dubbed the “Eminem 4s at home” for its resemblance to the 2015 collaboration between the Detroit hip-hop legend, Carhartt, and Jordan Brand, this upcoming Air Jordan 4 Retro is not a laughing manner. Easily one of the best colorways of the AJ4 we’ve seen in a minute, this upcoming August release contains all the classy elements you’d want in a Jordan 4 Retro — even if it doesn’t have the Nike Air on the heel.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Mini Symbols Lands On This Multi-Colored Nike Air Max 1 PRM For Women

As the Nike Air Max 1 continues to celebrate its 35th anniversary, Tinker Hatfield’s revolutionary sneaker design further experiments with material, color combinations and themes. After landing in region-exclusive styles for Air Max Day 2022, the original visible Air-cushioned design has emerged in a premium, multi-color ensemble covered in...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike’s First Sneaker NFT Is, Predictably, A Dunk

It’s long been known that Nike was preparing to enter the metaverse, as their plans to craft digital sneakers and wearables were disclosed back in November of last year. And once the brand added RTFKT Studios, the team behind notable projects like CloneX, it was clear they had no intention of phoning anything in.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A Mix Of Brown Tones Land On The Latest Nike Air Kukini

While the masses may not be onboard with the Nike Air Kukini revival, the early 2000s-produced running shoe has a core fanbase. Recently, that group of enthusiasts have been treated to official images of the sneaker in a compelling mix of brown tones. The sock-line, textile upper is overlaid with...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy