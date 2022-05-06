ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Deposit, MD

Snakehead Mayhem Tournament invites anglers, chefs for a day of fun

By By Jane Bellmyer
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 2 days ago

PORT DEPOSIT — Cecil County’s first official Snakehead Mayhem Tournament and Festival, hosted by Black Waters Edge and the town of Port Deposit, is set for May 14.

The top prize could go as high as $2,000. Dan Berlin, Port Deposit Councilman, said there’s also Calcutta options. That’s where the fishers compete against each other for who catches, for example, the most or the heaviest fish.

“A lot of anglers love the side bets,” Berlin said of the Calcutta options. “It’s another way to earn extra money.

The tournament runs from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. with a festival from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Marina Park. Anglers can fish from land, boat or kayak. Entry fees are $100 per boat and $50 from a kayak or the shoreline.

To register for the tournament or find out more about the Calcutta options go to https://app.fishingchaos.com/tournament/2022-snakehead-mayhem-tournament .

Meanwhile, Pleasant View Baptist Church is hosting a free fishing tournament for children from 8 a.m. until noon in Marina Park. The first 100 children will get a free gift bag.

While anglers search for the biggest snakehead — an invasive species of fish — cooks will be working on prize-winning recipes made with the tasty meat.

Berlin said organizers have 100 pounds of snakehead meat coming. The fish will be distributed to those who have entered the cooking tournament as well as food vendors. Cool Beans Market in Port Deposit and Clark’s Fried Fish are already signed up for the cooking competition but Berlin said others can join. The cooking contest entry fee is $50.

Chad Wells, executive chef at Walker’s Tap & Table in Glenwood, Md., is the judge of the cooking competition.

First found in Cecil County in 2011, snakeheads are from Asia and are disrupting native species and habitat. They are voracious eaters, but also strong and fight when hooked.

“I caught one that was 18 inches,” Berlin said. “I felt like my back was going to break.”

Berlin said snakeheads are considered a niche catch.

“A lot of people really like it,” he said. Berlin said snakeheads like live bait and quickly figure out spinners and lures and then ignore them. “They adapt pretty quickly.”

He’s been told that the fish are starting to show up in the fish lift on the Conowingo Dam.

“So we know they’re on the move,” he said.

While hooks are in the water, everyone else can enjoy all the fun activities inside Marina Park, including The Art Den LLC and Crystal Beach Candles, educational booths, face painters, a caricature artist and more.

“Vendors can come for free but we ask that they make a donation to help with expenses if possible,” Berlin said.

At 3 p.m. is the weigh-in at Lee’s Landing Dock Bar.

To become a vendor or a chef contact Berlin via email: dberlin@portdeposit.org .

