ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Voices: These local election results suggest Keir Starmer could be prime minister

By John Rentoul
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33m8WZ_0fUoh3A300

The local election results in England so far are good for Labour without being great. Labour has done well in London but less well elsewhere. The Conservatives have done badly in areas with a lot of graduates but actually gained support in areas with few graduates.

In London, Labour has gained control of visible and symbolic councils: Westminster, which has never been Labour; Wandsworth, a Tory beacon of low council taxes; and Barnet, with a significant Jewish population. In each case the change is mainly because the Tory vote has gone down more than the Labour vote increasing, but it is the difference between the two that matters most and Labour has been disappointed in those places so many times before.

Two immediate reactions to these results can both be true. One, these are good results for Keir Starmer. Two, they are not the kind of results that presage a Labour majority at the next general election. However, Labour does not have to win a majority for Starmer to be prime minister, and these local elections are consistent with the Conservatives losing their majority in parliament.

What matters in a two-party system is the difference in share of the vote between the two largest parties. The English local election results suggest that Labour is doing a little less well than the national opinion polls suggest, but would still be ahead of the Conservatives if people had been voting everywhere.

There are big regional differences, and some big differences related to Brexit. The Labour Party’s number-crunchers claim that the party has won the most local votes in a number of parliamentary constituencies that voted Leave (and Tory) at the last general election, including Copeland, Hartlepool, Leigh, Peterborough, four seats in the West Midlands, Worcester and Workington.

But Labour hasn’t made big council gains in Leave-voting areas – it took control of Cumberland, but that is a new council – and Sky’s analysis of the educational divide between graduate and non-graduate areas suggests that the realignment of politics by which the Tories replace Labour as the party of working-class non-graduate Leave voters is continuing.

The other feature of that change is that Labour is not the sole beneficiary of the opposite trend, by which middle-class graduate Remainers desert the Tories. Sky’s analysis suggests that the Liberal Democrats rather than Labour have been gaining in graduate areas, and Ed Davey has certainly had a good night, although his party has gained control of fewer high-visibility councils.

Nor are the Liberal Democrats the only rival for the middle-class Remainer vote: the Greens have made gains too, although not as much as some Labour strategists feared.

Local elections are not a reliable indicator of what might happen in a subsequent general election – although Tony Blair and David Cameron did both establish huge leads in share of the local vote before 1997 and 2010 – mainly because stuff happens.

But when the stuff that is likely to happen over the next two years is an unprecedented drop in living standards and a stalled economy, Boris Johnson cannot rely on the usual rhythm of swing and swing-back in party support.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

If yesterday’s local votes were translated into a general election, and ignoring the lower turnout, the outcome would be a hung parliament in which Keir Starmer would be prime minister.

There is a big difference in perceptions of a hung parliament in which Starmer needs the tacit support of the Scottish National Party – which would be forthcoming, because it cannot facilitate a Tory government – and one in which he could rely on the Liberal Democrats alone for a majority, but the precise distribution of seats is impossible to predict at this distance.

What matters is that, if the Conservatives can be deprived a majority in a House of Commons in which they have no allies, Starmer would be prime minister. These local elections suggest that is quite possible.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
Reuters

Queen's speech sets out Boris Johnson's return to 2019 election pledges

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Charles set out the government's legislative agenda on Tuesday, outlining Prime Minister Boris Johnson's return to his election pledges to tackle regional inequalities across Britain and maximise its post-Brexit freedoms. The speech set out 38 bills, including measures to shake up the audit...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Plans to legislate on Irish language set out in Queen’s Speech

Plans to legislate for the Irish language have been announced in the Queen’s Speech.There had been an expectation that the Westminster Government would introduce the legislation before the Stormont election last week.It fell to the Northern Ireland Office after the Stormont parties were unable to agree to introduce cultural and language legislation in the Northern Ireland Assembly which was part of the New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) deal.The plans include an Office of Identity and Cultural Expression to promote respect for diversity as well as an Irish Language Commissioner and a commissioner to develop language, arts and literature associated with...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Johnson warns Queen’s Speech cannot shield people from cost-of-living squeeze

Boris Johnson warned the Government could not “completely shield” people from the rising cost of living as he promised plans to get the country “back on track” following the Covid-19 pandemic.The Prime Minister used the Queen’s Speech – delivered for the first time by the Prince of Wales – to set out plans for changes to create a “high-wage, high-skill” economy, but there was no immediate extra help for households facing spiralling costs with inflation set to hit a 40-year high later in 2022.With the war in Ukraine raging, the Government’s programme also included a series of measures to give...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Ed Davey
Person
David Cameron
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Tony Blair
The Independent

Voices: New Labour risks becoming like Friends – endlessly repeated without new ideas

I’ve had these T-shirts over 25 years now. They were first thrust at me as a young activist at the 1996 conference to wear for the leader’s speech. My first ever, it was like being at a religious revival meeting – by the end we were all screaming and cheering with wild anticipation of a Labour victory and driving Thatcher’s Tories from office.We drank in every exciting, delicious moment of hope that change was in the air. When the exit poll came in, I still couldn’t quite believe it – having been so sure in 1992 that we would win...
SOCIETY
The Independent

‘It strips your humanity’: Civil servant wins six-figure sum over ‘insidious’ Ministry of Justice racism

A former civil servant received a six-figure pay-out from the government over discrimination after she says was subjected to “insidious” racism during a 20-year battle with the Ministry of Justice.Olivea Ebanks, 58, worked at the ministry for almost 20 years and took it to court three times; in 2008, 2011 and finally in 2020 for cases respectively won, lost and settled, The Independent can reveal. During that time, an internal investigation within the prison service found there was scope for institutional racism yet the ministry has denied such issues plague the department. Ms Ebanks claims she was called racially...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Labour Party#Uk#Conservatives#Wandsworth#Jewish#English
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Prince Charles delivers Queen's Speech for the first time

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Britain's heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles and Prince William took centre stage at the opening of parliament on Tuesday, replacing the 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth who missed the grand set-piece event for the first time in almost six decades. With the queen forced to withdraw on Monday due...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen’s Speech: Brexit bill promises to scrap EU regulations - but does not say which ones

A Brexit Freedoms Bill in today’s Queen’s Speech promises to “seize the benefits” of EU withdrawal by making it easier to relax regulations – but gives no examples of Brussels rules the government would scrap.Six years after the UK voted to leave the EU and two years after its formal withdrawal, Boris Johson’s government has yet to deliver the bonfire of Brussels red tape promised by the Leave campaign.Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg was reduced to appealing to newspaper readers for ideas on what rules and regulations could be reformed or abolished.The Bill unveiled today promises to “seize the benefits...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Queen’s Speech at a glance: Which bills were announced by the Government?

Boris Johnson sought to turn over a new leaf with a fresh legislative agenda in the wake of heated rows over Covid parties and stinging local election results for the Tories.The Queen’s Speech, which is written by the Government, was delivered by the Prince of Wales for the first time.In all, the package featured 38 bills or draft bills, including some that had been carried over from the last parliamentary session.Here is a whistle-stop tour of each one:– Levelling Up and Regeneration BillThis will give local leaders new powers to help rejuvenate high streets by forcing landlords to rent out...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Queen’s Speech: Levelling Up Bill will attempt to put flesh on Boris Johnson’s troubled pledge

A Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill will attempt to finally put flesh on Boris Johnson’s troubled promise to revive struggling areas, widely criticised as vacuous.The wide-ranging legislation will do everything from extending devolution deals to granting new powers to bring empty premises back into use and allowing more al fresco dining.But at its heart will be a legal duty on the government to produce an annual progress report on the 12 “levelling up missions”, set out in Michael Gove’s plans earlier this year.These dozen aims range from boosting pay, jobs, transport connectivity and research and development spending in less-prosperous areas...
POLITICS
The Independent

Queen’s Speech: Government again pledges to scrap no-fault evictions for renters – after years of delays

Boris Johnson’s government has again pledged to reform renters’ rights by scrapping no-fault evictions in England — after years of failing to act.Proposals seeking to overturn section 21 of the 1988 Housing Act, which allows landlords to evict tenants without reason and with just eight weeks’ notice, were first outlined by Theresa May back in April 2019.The pledge was also included in Mr Johnson’s 2019 election manifesto, with a vow to introduce a Renters’ Reform Bill at the Queen’s Speech the same year – some 29 months ago.However, the legislation was never presented in the last session Parliament, with campaigners...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Queen’s Speech: Bill of Rights to fulfil Tory dream of replacing hated Human Rights Act

A Bill of Rights will fulfil the Conservative dream of replacing Labour’s hated Human Rights Act – but critics warn it will rip up protections and put the UK on a collision course with Brussels.The Queen’s Speech argues the legislation will “end the abuse of the human rights framework and restore some common sense to our justice system”.It will make it easier to deport asylum seekers who claim the right to a family life to stay in the UK, stripping out the defence for anyone convicted of any “imprisonable” offence, it is expected.Drawn up by the justice secretary Dominic Raab,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Queen’s Speech: Northern Ireland veterans to get immunity from prosecution with Troubles bill

Boris Johnson’s government has revealed its plan to introduce legislation aimed at ending the prosecutions of veterans over Troubles-related killings and other legacy cases.The controversial Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill announced in the Queen’s Speech is aimed at making sure ex-soldiers can get immunity from criminal prosecution.It will also see an independent commission set up to help families find out what happened to loved ones in legacy cases involving former members of the security forces and ex-paramilitaries.The government said veterans involved in hundreds of cases will be expected to provide information to the new commission – leaving open...
WORLD
The Independent

Labour and Plaid Cymru reveal plans for 36 extra Senedd members

Wales’ Labour-led Government and nationalist party Plaid Cymru have unveiled plans to reform the Senedd that would see its numbers boosted from 60 to 96 and gender quotas introduced.The two parties, who have a formal agreement to work together in some areas of government, want the proposals to be implemented before the next election in 2026.As well as the boost in Senedd numbers, they want to see a closed list system.Electoral reform was one of the foundations of the two parties’ cooperation agreement, which was announced in November last year.Under this system, seats are allocated in order to the candidates...
POLITICS
The Independent

Creation of Great British Railways in Queen’s Speech

The creation of a new public sector body to oversee Britain’s railways has been included in the Queen’s Speech.Great British Railways (GBR) will “simplify” the rail network and improve services for passengers, according to a Downing Street briefing document on the Transport Bill.It will absorb the state-owned infrastructure management company Network Rail and take on many functions from the Department for Transport.GBR will issue passenger service contracts to private companies to run trains.The briefing document stated that it will “act as the single national leader of the railways”, with “a clear mandate, goals and budgets set by the Government, who...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Queen’s speech – live: No new help with cost of living crisis despite promise

Prince Charles has delivered the Queen’s Speech to Parliament in his mother’s absence. Standing in for his mother, the Prince of Wales told Parliament: “Her Majesty’s Government will drive economic growth to improve living standards and fund sustainable investment in public services.“This will be underpinned by a responsible approach to the public finances, reducing debt while reforming and cutting taxes.”The monarch, who is 96-years-old reluctantly pulled out of the major ceremonial occasion following advice from her royal doctors as she continues to experience “episodic mobility problems”.The Duchess of Cornwall is also accompanying Charles, but the Queen’s main throne will remain...
U.K.
The Independent

‘It’s a time bomb’: Growing anger among Kenyans as Britain refuses to redress colonial landgrab

When Paul Chepkwony was sworn in as governor of the Kenyan county of Kericho in 2013, he knew it meant embarking on a huge mission.The Kipsigis and Talai peoples saw his election as an opportunity to finally right the wrongs of a brutal colonial past, which saw their clans ruthlessly evicted by the British army between 1895 and 1963 to make way for profitable tea plantations owned by settlers.The plantations still exist today, spanning approximately 200,000 acres of land owned by well-known multinational corporations - Unilever, Williamson Tea and Finlays - which produce tea consumed by millions.Meanwhile, hundreds of forcibly...
AFRICA
The Independent

The Independent

640K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy