ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

UK Conservatives lose London strongholds, in blow to Johnson

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GoCij_0fUoh2HK00

Britain’s governing Conservatives suffered losses in their few London strongholds in local elections, according to results announced Friday that will pile more pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid ethics scandals and a worsening economic picture.

The vote for more than 200 local councils decides who collects garbage and fills potholes across the country, and is also seen as an important barometer of public opinion ahead of the next national election, which must be held by 2024.

The main opposition Labour Party , which has been out of power nationally since 2010, won control of Wandsworth, Barnet and Westminster, three London boroughs long held by the Conservatives.

With results from about half of England announced Friday morning, Labour had not made big gains outside of the capital, especially in working-class northern England — areas that Johnson successfully wooed in the 2019 general election.

Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden acknowledged the results in London were “difficult” but said the “more mixed picture” elsewhere showed Labour did not have the momentum to win the next general election.

Labour’s national campaign coordinator, Shabana Mahmood, argued that the results showed Labour was building a solid foundation to get back to power.

“Labour is making headway ... taking over key Conservative councils and winning in vital Parliamentary battlegrounds across the country,” she said.

Results are still to come from the rest of England, and all of Scotland and Wales. In Northern Ireland, voters are electing a new 90-seat Assembly, with polls suggesting the Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein could win the largest number of seats, and the post of first minister, in what would be a historic first.

The election campaign was dominated by increasing prices for food and fuel, which have sent household bills soaring.

Opposition parties are demanding the government do more to ease the cost-of-living crunch — driven by the war in Ukraine, COVID-19 pandemic disruption and economic aftershocks from Britain’s exit from the European Union. Both left-of-center Labour and the centrist Liberal Democrats advocate a windfall tax on energy companies, which have reported record profits amid rocketing oil and gas prices.

Johnson’s Conservative government argues taxing big firms like Shell and BP would deter much-needed investment in renewable energy that’s key to meeting Britain’s climate commitments.

The election also comes after months of turmoil for Johnson, in which he became the first prime minister to be sanctioned for breaking the law in office. He was fined 50 pounds ($62) by police for attending his own surprise birthday party in June 2020 when lockdown rules barred social gatherings.

Johnson has apologized, but denies knowingly breaking the rules. He faces the possibility of more fines over other parties — police are investigating a dozen gatherings —and a parliamentary investigation into whether he misled lawmakers about his behavior.

The prime minister also faces discontent within his own party. A bad result could lead Conservatives to try to replace Johnson with a less tarnished leader.

Dowden, the party chairman, acknowledged there had been “challenging headlines for the past few months."

“But I do think that set against all of that, those sort of challenges that you would expect after 12 years in office, these are challenging results, but we have made progress in lots of places,” he told Sky News.

“Labour are certainly not on the path to power and I believe that Boris Johnson does have the leadership skills, in particular the energy and the dynamism that we need during this difficult period of time.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson told tide towards leadership challenge ‘unstoppable’ after loss of flagship seats in elections

Disgruntled Tory MPs have told Boris Johnson that momentum behind a challenge to his leadership is now “unstoppable” after the Conservatives lost almost 400 councillors and a string of flagship councils. The prime minister admitted the Tories had experienced a “tough night” in London and the south but insisted that the party had made “quite remarkable gains” elsewhere in the country as Keir Starmer’s Labour failed to make a breakthrough in the so-called red wall heartland.Tories were also buoyed by Durham Police’s announcement of an investigation into an alleged breach of Covid regulations by Starmer, which they hope will...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Shabana Mahmood
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Oldham council leader Arooj Shah loses seat despite Labour win

The leader of Oldham council, Arooj Shah, has dramatically lost her seat. Labour's Ms Shah, who became the north of England's first female Muslim council leader in 2021, was edged out in the Chadderton South ward by the Conservatives, who won by 96 votes. Oldham will remain Labour-run, as will...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#London Councils#London Boroughs#Conservatives#Uk#Labour Party#Wandsworth#Parliamentary
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Andrew, Harry and Meghan will not join Queen for Jubilee balcony appearance

The Queen has limited the Platinum Jubilee Trooping the Colour balcony appearance to working members of her family, with the Duke of York and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex omitted from the royal line up.The monarch’s decision to only include royals carrying out official public duties was taken “after careful consideration”, Buckingham Palace said.The symbolic move is likely to be interpreted as a snub to Harry and Meghan, who quit the monarchy for a new life in the US two years ago, and to Andrew, who was cast out of the institution over his civil sexual assault case.On June...
U.K.
The Independent

Tory MPs urged to back Johnson as Sinn Fein secures victory in Northern Ireland

Boris Johnson will use the Queen’s Speech as an effort to secure his leadership following a bruising set of local elections which saw the Tories lose control of key authorities and suffer a net loss of more than 400 councillors.The speech on Tuesday, setting out the Government’s priorities, would focus on the economy, health and national security, Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi said as he urged Tory MPs to rally around the Prime Minister.The Prime Minister’s troubles deepened on Saturday, with a constitutional headache in the form of Sinn Fein’s victory in the Stormont elections.A unionist party has always taken the...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

638K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy