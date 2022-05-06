ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Frank Langella responds to misconduct allegations after Netflix firing

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pyAIC_0fUoguxE00

Actor Frank Langella has issued a lengthy response to claims of workplace misconduct after being dropped from forthcoming Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher .

Langella was fired from the limited series following an investigation into alleged misconduct , after he was accused of making inappropriate comments to a female co-star.

He was replaced by Bruce Greenwood as the lead of the miniseries, which is based on the story by Edgar Allen Poe. None of the footage featuring Langella in the role will be used in the final series.

In a full statement, published as a guest collumn by Deadline , Langella denied the claims that he had groped a female co-star while filming a fully clothed intimate scene on 25 March.

Langella claimed that he has been “cancelled”, and that he had “touched” the other actor’s leg without the prior agreement of the show’s intimacy coordinator.

In the piece, Langella also alleged that he had been removed from the series for telling a risque joke, addressing his female co-star as “baby” and “honey”, and for giving her a “hug or touch” on the shoulder.

In his Deadline statement, Langella characterised his treatment as “not just” and “not American”.

“I cannot speak to the intentions of my accuser or Netflix, but the impact on me has been incalculable. I lost a thrilling part, the chance at future earnings, and perhaps face a stretch of unemployment,” he wrote.

“Netflix terminated me after three months of work with only three weeks left to shoot, and I have as yet to be fully remunerated for my services. Most importantly, my reputation has been tarnished.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GznqK_0fUoguxE00

According to Langella, he had touched his co-star’s leg while filming a romantic scene on a sofa, which was not in the pre-agreed blocking. At that point, she walked off set, along with the director and intimacy coordinator.

“It was a love scene on camera. Legislating the placement of hands, to my mind, is ludicrous. It undermines instinct and spontaneity,” the actor wrote.

An investigation was subsequently opened. Langella claimed he was approached by Netflix’s HR department a week later to discuss the incident. A producer on the series allegedly told him: “You can’t joke. You can’t compliment. You can’t touch. It’s a new order.”

Langella also claims he did not receive a hearing with Netflix or the accusor.

“My representatives and I were given no opportunity to comment or collaborate on the narrative,” he alleged.

The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment.

A prolific film, television and theatre actor with four Tony Awards to his name, Langella is best known for playing Richard Nixon in Frost/Nixon , as well as roles in Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 and The Americans .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Actor Frank Langella, 84, furiously denies ‘fondling’ younger actress while filming love scene for Netflix show he was fired from and says: ‘Cancel culture is the antithesis of democracy…this is not American’

Veteran actor Frank Langella has claimed he's a victim of 'un-American' cancel culture after he was fired from Netflix's upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher series over claims he fondled a young co-star inappropriately during a love-scene. 'I have been canceled. Just like that,' Langella, 84, wrote in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Greenwood
Person
Frank Langella
Person
Aaron Sorkin
Person
Richard Nixon
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Dave Chappelle reveals the man who attacked him on stage told him his motives afterwards

At a secret comedy show in Los Angeles last night (5 May), Dave Chappelle shared more details about his experience of being attacked on stage earlier this week.Chappelle, 48, was performing at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night (3 May) as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival when a man rushed on to the stage and attacked him, carrying a replica handgun fitted with an ejecting knife blade.Immediately after the altercation, the attacker – since identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee – was detained by security and removed from the scene. Watch footage of the attack here.Chappelle yesterday...
CELEBRITIES
People

Man Accused of Attacking Dave Chappelle Is a Rapper Who Once Released a Song Named After Comedian

The man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle during the comedian's stand-up set allegedly released a song named after Chappelle in the summer of 2020. While performing for the Netflix Is a Joke Festival Tuesday night, Chappelle, 48, was tackled and slammed onstage. Police have identified the alleged attacker as Isaiah Lee, 23, and charged Lee with felony assault with a deadly weapon, PEOPLE confirmed. He is being held in the custody of the LAPD's Hollywood Division on a $30,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if he has retained a lawyer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Still got those Hungry Eyes! Jennifer Grey, 62, RETURNS as Frances 'Baby' Houseman in Dirty Dancing sequel... 35 years after falling for Patrick Swayze's Johnny Castle

Nearly 35 years after the original Dirty Dancing hit theaters, a new sequel is in the works, with Jennifer Grey slated to return. Lionsgate made the announcement during their CinemaCon presentation on Thursday evening, via EW. While no further details were given, a voiceover during the presentation simply said, 'Jennifer...
THEATER & DANCE
shefinds

Kanye Just Confirmed What Everyone With Coachella Tickets Was Afraid Of—Say It Ain't So!

After threatening to do so before, Kanye West (legally known as Ye) has officially pulled out of his headlining slot at Coachella as fans have taken to social media to express their frustration and disappointment. The rapper, 44, was set to play on both Sundays (April 17th and 24th), but will no longer perform, as Coachella and other multiple outlets reported last week.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard’s Daughter: Everything To Know About Baby Oonagh Paige Heard

The ‘Aquaman’ actress is the proud mama of one adorable baby girl. Find out all about Oonagh Paige here!. Amber Heard is one of Hollywood’s hottest actresses, as she keeps busy lighting up the screen as a superhero in the Aquaman franchise or gaining Oscar buzz for her dramatic turn in The Danish Girl. The 35-year-old Texas native first found fame for her horror indie flick All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, before firing on all cylinders with her work in Machete Kills and The Rum Diaries. Up next for the star is a leading role in the thriller Run Way with Me.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Meg Ryan, 60, teams up with David Duchovny, 61, for What Happens Later... her first romantic comedy in 20 years

Sleepless In Seattle actress Meg Ryan may be able to reclaim her title as a romantic comedy queen in her latest role. The 60-year-old actress is returning to the big screen in What Happens Later, which is described as an 'evolved and nostalgic' take on romantic comedy. The versatile actress will star along alongside The X-Files star David Duchovny, 61.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

638K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy