Blac Chyna’s mother starts GoFundMe for rapper to appeal Kardashian-Jenner lawsuit verdict

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
 2 days ago

Blac Chyna ’s mother Tokyo Toni has started an online fundraising page for fans to donate to the rapper’s legal appeal against the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The rapper, who was married to Rob Kardashian from 2016 to 2017, had sued Kim Kardashian , Kylie Jenner , and two other members of the Kardashian family, alleging they defamed her as violent and forced the cancellation of her reality show Rob & Chyna after just one season.

The trial concluded on Monday (2 May), with the jury deciding that the famous family had not defamed her or interfered in the show’s cancellation and should not pay any damages.

The jurors found that the Kardashians often acted in bad faith on the issues brought up in the case, but that it had no substantial effect on Chyna’s contract or the fate of the show.

In response, Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani said that “the jury found that Chyna had not physically abused Rob Kardashian” and had “found that all four defendants had intentionally interfered with her contract with the E! Network”.

Ciani said that Chyna would be appealing the remaining questions, with her mother Toni now starting a GoFundMe page titled “Cheering for Blac Chyna” to fund future legal costs.

Toni, who was reportedly banned from the trial after ranting against the Kardashian-Jenners on Instagram Live, simply wrote on the page: “Hey It’s Tokyo Toni, family and friends. Sincerely, Momma Tokyo.”

The page has currently received 85 donations amounting to £1,184 (£960). The goal amount is $400,000 (£324,000).

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner all testified in court, with Kris claiming that Chyna allegedly pointed a gun at his head, tried to strangle him with a phone cord, and hit him with a metal pole while intoxicated in 2016.

Chyna said that the December 2016 incident involving the phone charger and the gun was playful.

Bill Jones
2d ago

Normal people don't point guns at folks or wrap cords around their necks playfully.....Neither is funny or acceptable....As much disdain I have for the Jenner / Kardashian family...This Chyna person sounds off her rocker and Tokyo Toni....whoever that is seems to be reaching for a simple money grab....This entire situation has entirely to much drama and chaos without any arrests or police reports to even sound true....It seems almost staged for all parties to get some kind of twisted publicity...we know how Hollywood is....Any headline is considered a free headline.

Starfish
19h ago

These go fund me accounts have gotten out og control. When stars start using it. Granted they have helped many but you have to be so careful. Who in their right mind would give to this one. Get your butt out and get a job. Good thing baby daddy's take care of their kids, at least she choice good dads.

Blackie62
20h ago

Maybe she should sell her million dollar home instead of asking for money from her fans 🙄

