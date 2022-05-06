Blac Chyna’s mother starts GoFundMe for rapper to appeal Kardashian-Jenner lawsuit verdict

Blac Chyna ’s mother Tokyo Toni has started an online fundraising page for fans to donate to the rapper’s legal appeal against the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The rapper, who was married to Rob Kardashian from 2016 to 2017, had sued Kim Kardashian , Kylie Jenner , and two other members of the Kardashian family, alleging they defamed her as violent and forced the cancellation of her reality show Rob & Chyna after just one season.

The trial concluded on Monday (2 May), with the jury deciding that the famous family had not defamed her or interfered in the show’s cancellation and should not pay any damages.

The jurors found that the Kardashians often acted in bad faith on the issues brought up in the case, but that it had no substantial effect on Chyna’s contract or the fate of the show.

In response, Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani said that “the jury found that Chyna had not physically abused Rob Kardashian” and had “found that all four defendants had intentionally interfered with her contract with the E! Network”.

Ciani said that Chyna would be appealing the remaining questions, with her mother Toni now starting a GoFundMe page titled “Cheering for Blac Chyna” to fund future legal costs.

Toni, who was reportedly banned from the trial after ranting against the Kardashian-Jenners on Instagram Live, simply wrote on the page: “Hey It’s Tokyo Toni, family and friends. Sincerely, Momma Tokyo.”

The page has currently received 85 donations amounting to £1,184 (£960). The goal amount is $400,000 (£324,000).

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner all testified in court, with Kris claiming that Chyna allegedly pointed a gun at his head, tried to strangle him with a phone cord, and hit him with a metal pole while intoxicated in 2016.

Chyna said that the December 2016 incident involving the phone charger and the gun was playful.