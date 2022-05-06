ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen planning to attend opening of Parliament

By Saman Javed
The Independent
 2 days ago

The Queen plans to attend the state opening of Parliament next week, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson has confirmed.

The monarch, 96, is expected to deliver her address at the national event on Tuesday 10 May, but her attendance will be confirmed on the day, the palace said.

The Queen’s Speech is an important part of the ceremony, during which the monarch sets out the government ’s policies and proposed legislation for the new session.

There has been speculation about whether the Queen, who has missed a number of public engagements this year, will fulfil one of her major duties as head of state.

During the course of her 70-year reign, the Queen has opened Parliament all but two times.

The exceptions were in 1959, the year she was pregnant with the Duke of York, and 1963, when she was pregnant with the Earl of Wessex.

Since 2016, Her Majesty has used the lift at the Sovereign’s Entrance rather than the stairs when arriving and leaving the Palace of Westminster.

On Thursday, it was announced she would not be attending the garden party season and instead would be represented by other members of her family.

“Her majesty the Queen will be represented by other members of the royal family at this year’s garden parties, with details on attendance to be confirmed in due course,” a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said.

The Queen traditionally hosts three garden parties at Buckingham Palace, and one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland, each taking place on a Wednesday afternoon.

The Queen has been absent from several public engagements in recent months, including the Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in April.

Concerns for the monarch’s health have heightened since she spent a night in hospital in October 2021. She also contracted Covid-19 in February.

The Queen marked 70 years on the throne in February, becoming the longest reigning monarch in British history. She is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee with a long weekend of festivities at the beginning of June.

The Independent

The Independent

