Video Games

Summer Game Fest has just been confirmed for June 2022 – here’s everything we know so far

By Jasper Pickering
The Independent
 2 days ago

One of the biggest gaming events in the calendar has finally got an official start date and it will be taking place in just a few weeks.

Geoff Keighley, founder and host of the Summer Game Fest – and the Game Awards which are also taking place later this year – confirmed that this years event will start in June.

The festival got its start during the first lockdown in 2020 and served as a way to promote upcoming games. Since then it has become a must-see spectacle for fans around the world, if only to get a glimpse of some upcoming titles.

Just last year, AAA titles were officially announced at the event, such as Elden Ring , Death Stranding: Director's Cut and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Other gaming-related announcements are also made at the show, such as premieres of film and TV trailers.

If you want to find out when the event is set to start and how to get your hands on IMAX tickets at participating locations, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

When does Summer Game Fest 2022 start?

As in previous years, the Summer Game Fest takes place every June and spreads out over a couple of days.

The launch event is the main show however, with the majority of announcements being made at the start. However, other days are also used for developer keynote speeches, interviews and other events that can also be watched online.

This year, the event’s founder has given a date of Thursday 9 June 2022. The event will be live-streamed around the world but if you’re hoping to watch it in the UK, it will be starting from 6pm BST.

How to watch Summer Game Fest

A live-stream of the event will be hosted on The Game Awards YouTube channel as well as on its official Twitch channel .

If you’re hoping to watch the Summer Game Fest on a larger screen, then it is also being shown in select IMAX theatres across the US, Canada and the UK for the first time.

If you want to watch it live on the big screen, then tickets will become available on Thursday 12 May 2022 at 5pm BST. To find out more information on how to sign up, you can visit the official Summer Game Fest website for further details.

The Independent

