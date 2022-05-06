ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Queen plans to attend state opening of Parliament

By Tony Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YVWkQ_0fUogou600

The Queen plans to attend the state opening of Parliament when she will set out the Government’s policies and proposed legislation for the new session in her speech.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed the monarch, who has been experiencing mobility issues, is aiming to deliver her address at the national event next Tuesday, but her attendance will be confirmed on the day.

There has been speculation about whether the Queen will fulfil one of her major duties as head of state, especially after it was announced she would not be attending the garden party season and instead would be represented by members of her family.

The Queen has opened Parliament all but two times during her reign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCjPa_0fUogou600

The exceptions were in 1959, the year she was pregnant with the Duke of York, and 1963, when she was pregnant with the Earl of Wessex.

Since 2016, the monarch has used the lift at Sovereign’s Entrance rather than the stairs when arriving and leaving the Palace of Westminster.

The ceremony was not held in 2020 and last year a reduced capacity Covid-secure state opening of Parliament was staged with the Queen present.

In recent years the Queen has predominantly travelled by car, rather than a carriage, to the Palace of Westminster and it is likely she will use the same form of transport.

If the Queen was unable to attend, the likely candidate to read the Queen’s speech would be the Prince of Wales .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Controversial former Tower Hamlets mayor back in power in London borough

Controversial former mayor Lutfur Rahman has come out on top in the London borough of Tower Hamlets.Mr Rahman was previously forced to step down after an election court found him guilty of corrupt and illegal practices, and he was banned from running for office for five years.But he faced no criminal prosecution.On Friday, after being elected mayor of Tower Hamlets on the second round, defeating incumbent John Biggs of Labour, Mr Rahman urged people to “judge me on what we will do for you”.Mr Rahman, of the Aspire party, won 40,804 votes, with Mr Biggs on 33,487.Election commissioner Richard Mawrey...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Harry and Meghan back for Jubilee but Queen omits them from balcony at Trooping

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children are to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations but have been omitted from the Trooping the Colour balcony appearance by the Queen.Harry and Meghan confirmed on Friday, also their son Archie’s third birthday, that they were “excited and honoured” to attend the commemorations for the monarch’s milestone in June with their eldest child and his sister Lilibet.But the Queen has limited the Trooping the Colour balcony appearance to working members of her family, with the Duke of York and Harry and Meghan missing out.It is not known which elements of the...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckingham Palace#British Royal Family#Uk#Covid
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Short, back and bribes! London barber is exposed as crime boss behind cross-Channel people-smuggling operation after offering truckers up to £2,500 per illegal immigrant carried into UK

A barber who offered lorry drivers thousands of pounds to illegally bring people into the UK from northern France and Belgium has been convicted of people smuggling. Gul Wali Jabarkhel, 33 and from Cricklewood, was using Colindale hairdressers as a front to commit organised immigration crime, attempting to recruit lorry drivers to bring migrants to the UK.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

'If men had this problem, they would have called in the Army by now': Tory MP Caroline Nokes reveals she is about to run out of her own HRT medication amid national shortage

One of the MPs who fought to change the law to make menopause drugs cheaper is about to run out of her own hormone replacement medication. Caroline Nokes has revealed she will have used up her supply by Tuesday, after being hit by the national shortage of HRT products affecting women across Britain.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Trucker convoy sues Washington DC for refusing to allow protesters to enter the city

Some members of the US trucker convoy are taking their fight out of their cabs and into the courtroom. Sixteen members of the US trucker convoy are reportedly suing Washington DC, claiming their First Amendment rights were violated when DC Metropolitan Police shut down exits leading into the city on the days of their demonstration earlier in the year.According to the plaintiffs, the city shut down avenues into the city and on four occasions turned convoy participants away from entering the district. They claim the city's justification for shutting down the access points is "unconstitutionally vague on its face...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Platinum Pudding finalists announced ahead of Queen’s Jubilee

The finalists for the Queen’s Jubilee Platinum Pudding competition have been announced – and includes a crown-shaped Victoria sponge.Earlier this year, Buckingham Palace launched a nationwide competition to find a pudding fit to celebrate the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.Now, recipes from five amateur bakers have been selected from nearly 5,000 entries.The Duchess of Cornwall and Dame Mary Berry will announce the winner during a special BBC One programme, The Queen’s Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking, which airs on 12 May.Only the first names of the finalists have been revealed, these are: Shabnam, Susan, Sam, Jemma and...
RECIPES
The Independent

Northern Ireland stability ‘in peril’ unless protocol ditched, says Dominic Raab

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has said Northern Ireland Protocol checks need to be scrapped to resolve power-sharing at Stormont following Sinn Fein’s election success.Mr Raab also suggested that Boris Johnson’s government is prepared to tear up parts of the deal unilaterally if an agreement could not be reached soon with the EU.The unionist DUP is refusing to serve with the Irish nationalist Sinn Fein in an executive unless the GB-NI checks on goods agreed as part of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal are ditched.Asked if Downing Street was ready to take action to tear up the deal without consent with Brussels, Mr Raab said...
POLITICS
The Independent

Lorraine Kelly addresses Boris Johnson Good Morning Britain interview at Baftas

Lorraine Kelly sent a “special hello” to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as she took to the stage at the TV Baftas to present the news coverage award.Mr Johnson appeared not to know who Kelly was during an interview with Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid on Tuesday.As the interview came to an end, Reid referenced ITV’s Lorraine, which airs after GMB, to which Mr Johnson asked: “Who’s Lorraine?”'Are you honest Prime Minister?' - @susannareid100 Watch GMB on ITV and ITV Hub now as Susanna interviews Prime Minister Boris Johnson 👉 https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/GyYTdGSn8v— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 3, 2022Taking to the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Measures to ensure Queen’s comfort taken for thanksgiving service

The Queen is expected to travel by car to the national service of thanksgiving celebrating the Platinum Jubilee and dispense with ceremonial elements like a coach to ensure her comfort.St Paul’s Cathedral will host the service on the second day of the extended Bank Holiday weekend marking the 70-year reign of the Queen, who will not arrive by the Great West Door, at the top of a flight of steps, but by another entrance.The changes mirror arrangements made for the monarch, who has mobility issues and sometimes walks with the aid of a stick, for events at Westminster Abbey where...
U.K.
The Independent

Key moments from the 2022 local elections

The results of the 2022 local elections saw Conservatives losing almost 500 council seats amid public anger over Partygate and the cost of living.While Labour took control of three councils in London and recovered ground in Scotland and Wales, the party struggled to make a similar impact in other parts of England – taking around 140 seats in total.Liberal Democrats made significant gains, winning more than 220 council seats. The SNP gained another 20 seats, while the Greens enjoyed a successful election – picking up over 75 seats.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

German state election offers test amid Ukraine crisis

The northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein was holding an election Sunday that offers a ballot box popularity test for Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government amid its handling of the war in Ukraine.Polls before the election for the state legislature point to a solid lead for the center-right Christian Democratic Union, the party of former Chancellor Angela Merkel. The CDU — which is in opposition at the national level — has led Schleswig-Holstein since 2017, governing in a coalition with the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP).The vote comes after a turbulent few months for the Social Democrat's Scholz,...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

638K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy