Presidential Election

Tory MP raises doubts over Boris Johnson’s future, telling him to ‘confront’ Partygate scandal

By Rob Merrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

A Conservative MP has raised doubts over Boris Johnson ’s future after the party’s heavy local election losses, saying he was must “confront” the Partygate scandal.

David Simmonds said public anger about the lawbreaking in No 10 was the “clear message” from voters, after Labour grabbed three flagship London boroughs from the Tories .

“It was a pretty clear message on the doorstep. Clearly the prime minister has got some difficult questions to answer,” said the MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner, on the northern edge of the capital.

“Overwhelmingly, the message that I heard on the doorsteps was people were broadly positive about the government’s policies, but they are not happy about what they have been hearing about Partygate.”

Mr Simmonds said Mr Johnson had promised to take “full responsibility for these election results”, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think he needs to confront that question now.”

The call came as Gavin Barwell , chief of staff to Theresa May , called the loss of Wandsworth and Westminster councils, as well as Barnet, a set of “catastrophic results”.

“We held them during the Blair honeymoon. We held them during austerity. We held them under Theresa May. Losing them should be a wake-up call for the Conservative Party,” he tweeted.

But Oliver Dowden , the Conservative party chair, played down the talk of major setbacks, as election experts suggested Labour has gone backwards in other parts of England.

“We are mid-term and it’s quite a mixed picture because, you look elsewhere, whether that’s in Hartlepool or Nuneaton and Thurrock, we’ve actually made gains,” he argued.

“I think, if you take the whole picture of this, it really doesn’t demonstrate that Labour has the momentum to form the next government.”

Mr Dowden added: “This isn’t like what Tony Blair got in say ‘95, two years before his election victory – they were making 1,800 gains.

“If you look at Ed Miliband [he} managed to make 800 gains in 2011 and still not win the election.”

The early results offered little indication of the sort of collapse in Tory support that would trigger a no-confidence vote in Mr Johnson’s leadership.

Many Conservative MPs have said they will wait to see if the prime minister receives more fines for lockdown-busting parties and the verdict of Sue Gray ’s stalled Cabinet Office inquiry.

But some leading Conservative figures in local government went public on their fears for their party’s future.

John Mallinson, leader of Carlisle City Council, hit out after Labour took control of the new Cumberland authority which will replace it, said: “I think it is not just Partygate, there is the integrity issue.

“Basically I just don’t feel people any longer have the confidence that the prime minister can be relied upon to tell the truth.”

And Ravi Govindia, leader of the Wandsworth Tories, said: “Let’s not be coy about it, of course national issues were part of the dilemma people were facing.”

The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson steps up threat to shred Northern Ireland Protocol warning crisis ‘very serious’

Boris Johnson has stepped up threats to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol ahead of an expected Bill as early as next week, warning Dublin the crisis is “now very serious”.The prime minister told Micheál Martin, the Irish Taoiseach, that “repeated efforts” to reach agreement with the EU had failed – accusing Brussels of failing to take “the steps necessary”.Legislation to override the Brexit deal – potentially triggering a hugely damaging trade war with the EU – could be published next week, allies of Liz Truss are suggesting.But one senior Tory accused Mr Johnson of “sabre rattling again”, warning...
POLITICS
The Independent

Situation surrounding Northern Ireland Protocol now very serious – Johnson

The situation surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol is “now very serious”, the Prime Minister has indicated.Boris Johnson spoke with Irish premier Micheal Martin about the post-Brexit arrangements on Tuesday morning.In a Downing Street account of the call, the two leaders agreed on the vital importance of restoring the devolved institutions in Northern Ireland as soon as possible.The Prime Minister was said to have made clear that the situation in respect of the protocol was now very serious.The Prime Minister reiterated that the UK Government would take action to protect peace and political stability in Northern Ireland if solutions could not...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: New Labour risks becoming like Friends – endlessly repeated without new ideas

I’ve had these T-shirts for over 25 years now. They were first thrust at me as a young activist at the 1996 conference to wear for the leader’s speech. My first ever, it was like being at a religious revival meeting – by the end we were all screaming and cheering with wild anticipation of a Labour victory and driving Thatcher’s Tories from office.We drank in every exciting, delicious moment of hope that change was in the air. When the exit poll came in, I still couldn’t quite believe it – having been so sure in 1992 that we would...
SOCIETY
Person
Gavin Barwell
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Ed Miliband
Person
Theresa May
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Tony Blair
The Independent

Beergate vs Partygate - what are the key differences

Months after Boris Johnson was hit by revelations of Downing Street parties during strict Covid rules, Sir Keir Starmer is facing his own allegations of breaches. The names may be similar - “Partygate” and “Beergate” - but the gatherings and the politicians’ reactions to them differ. Both men have been under intense scrutiny for their involvement in events that took place during when the nation faced strict rules over socialising in a bid to curb the spread of Covid. While the prime minister has resisted calls to resign over Partygate, it has been suggested it played a role in Tory...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Queen’s Speech: Why does the crown have its own car?

Queen Elizabeth’s crown has arrived in its own car to the State Opening of Parliament that was carried out by her son Prince Charles.The diamond-encrusted Imperial State Crown sat on a cushion as it was transported in a vehicle, with only the driver and two other men inside.The vehicle travelled in a convoy, with three other cars tailing it, to the House of Lords. The other cars were carrying other crown jewels, including at least two ceremonial maces that were so long that they poked out of the windows.On arrival at the Palaces of Westminster, a white-gloved senior member of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tories#Labour Party#Uk#Ruislip#Bbc Radio 4#Wandsworth#The Conservative Party
The Independent

Queen’s Speech: What’s missing at a glance

The Northern Ireland protocol – despite sabre rattling from ministers on the issue in recent days the Queen’s Speech did not legislate to scrap the key part of Boris Johnson’s Brexit agreement, but did insist the deal "needs to change". The cost of living – ministers did not unveil any new legislation despigned specifically to tackle the cost of living crisis. Although fiscal measures might be expected more during a Budget announcement that a legislative programme like the Queen’s Speech the government will face anger that it has failed to announce anything help to mitigate soaring household...
POLITICS
The Independent

Prince Charles says government will ‘ease cost of living crisis’ in Queen’s speech

A promise to help ease the cost of living crisis made in the Queen’s Speech today has not been backed up by measures from the prime minister.Boris Johnson unveiled a legislative programme with a promise to get Britain “back on track” after the Covid pandemic, but his package contained no new support for households struggling with the cost of living.Standing in for his mother, Prince Charles told Parliament: “Her Majesty’s government will drive economic growth to improve living standards and fund sustainable investment in public services.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
U.K.
The Independent

Queen’s Speech: Bill of Rights to fulfil Tory dream of replacing hated Human Rights Act

A Bill of Rights will fulfil the Conservative dream of replacing Labour’s hated Human Rights Act – but critics warn it will rip up protections and put the UK on a collision course with Brussels.The Queen’s Speech argues the legislation will “end the abuse of the human rights framework and restore some common sense to our justice system”.It will make it easier to deport asylum seekers who claim the right to a family life to stay in the UK, stripping out the defence for anyone convicted of any “imprisonable” offence, it is expected.Drawn up by the justice secretary Dominic Raab,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government in fresh bid to crack down on ‘guerrilla’ protests

Ministers have launched a fresh attempt to crack down on disruptive “guerrilla protests”, with harsher sentences and new criminal offences for those who glue or lock themselves to roads or structures.The Public Order Bill will outlaw tactics in England and Wales such as protesters “locking on” to public transport infrastructure or gluing themselves to roads, which have been adopted by campaign groups such as Insulate Britain.It represents a bid to revive measures which were previously put forward under the now-passed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill but had to be scrapped after being knocked back by the House of Lords.Our...
ADVOCACY
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Queen’s Speech: No new help with cost of living in Boris Johnson’s plan to get Britain ‘back on track’ after Covid

A package of measures unveiled by Boris Johnson today with a promise to get Britain “back on track” after the Covid pandemic contained no new support for households struggling with the cost of living.Announcing his legislative programme for the year ahead, the prime minister acknowledged that families are “anxious about the future” and promised to monitor the situation over the coming months and help “where we can”.But he poured cold water on any further imminent steps to ease the burden of skyrocketing inflation - predicted to top 10 per cent before the end of 2022 – warning that any such...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Political reporter asks why Sinn Fein speech started in Irish

Leaders of Sinn Féinn Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill, have explained why they opened a press conference speaking Irish, to a reporter who suggested it could cause division. "I can’t believe that question to be quite honest," laughed O’Neill, before Mcdonald interjected: "You grossly underestimate people’s sense of themselves."There are unionist people who are more accomplished Gaeilgeoirí than I am," the President added. "Let’s not sew any sense of suspicion or division around things that ought to be celebrated...we don’t own the language, far from it." Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More This Week In Politics: Sinn Fein victory in Northern Ireland Assembly electionDUP leader says party is doing ‘extremely well’ despite success of Sinn FeinColeen Rooney arrives at High Court for the start of ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial
WORLD
The Independent

Watch live as Prince Charles attends state opening of parliament

Prince Charles and Prince William are opening parliament on the Queen’s behalf in an unprecedented move which will see the Prince of Wales read the Queen’s Speech.The 96-year-old monarch pulled out of the major ceremonial occasion for the first time in 59 years following advice from her royal doctors as she continues to experience “episodic mobility problems”, according to Buckingham Palace.It will be William’s first state opening - and the royal function of opening a new parliament has been delegated to both Charles and William by the Queen.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
U.K.
The Independent

Macron calls for ‘new European organisation’ that could include Britain

Emmanuel Macron has called for a new “political European community” that would include countries that haven’t joined the EU or have left.The French president, speaking to the European parliament in Strasbourg, outlined a new European organisation that could allow countries like the UK or Ukraine to decide on the level of integration they wanted with Europe.However, he added it would be hard for Ukraine to join the EU imminentlyL: “We all know perfectly well that the process to allow it to join would take several years indeed".Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson warns Queen’s Speech cannot shield people from cost-of-living squeeze

Boris Johnson warned the Government could not “completely shield” people from the rising cost of living as he promised plans to get the country “back on track” following the Covid-19 pandemic.The Prime Minister used the Queen’s Speech – delivered for the first time by the Prince of Wales – to set out plans for changes to create a “high-wage, high-skill” economy, but there was no immediate extra help for households facing spiralling costs with inflation set to hit a 40-year high later in 2022.With the war in Ukraine raging, the Government’s programme also included a series of measures to give...
U.K.
The Independent

Media Bill to give Channel 4 ‘tools it needs to succeed in the future’

Boris Johnson has cemented the Government’s intention to privatise Channel 4, saying the sale will “unleash the potential of the UK’s creative sector”.The comments formed part of the Prime Minister’s introduction to the Queen’s Speech, which was read by the Prince of Wales at the State Opening of Parliament in the first ceremony not attended by the monarch in nearly 60 years.Among the 38 Bills in the Government’s new legislative programme is the Media Bill, which pledges to “reform decades-old laws” to “offer a boost to public service broadcasters” and also contains the contentious privatisation of Channel 4.Channel 4 has...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘It’s a time bomb’: Growing anger among Kenyans as Britain refuses to redress colonial landgrab

When Paul Chepkwony was sworn in as governor of the Kenyan county of Kericho in 2013, he knew it meant embarking on a huge mission.The Kipsigis and Talai peoples saw his election as an opportunity to finally right the wrongs of a brutal colonial past, which saw their clans ruthlessly evicted by the British army between 1895 and 1963 to make way for profitable tea plantations owned by settlers.The plantations still exist today, spanning approximately 200,000 acres of land owned by well-known multinational corporations - Unilever, Williamson Tea and Finlays - which produce tea consumed by millions.Meanwhile, hundreds of forcibly...
AFRICA
The Independent

Queen’s Speech: 38 Bills but nothing to ease pain of soaring living costs

Boris Johnson billed his legislative agenda as a blueprint to get the country “back on track” after the coronavirus pandemic, and will hope it can bolster his troubled premiership.But attention will quickly turn to what the Queen’s Speech lacks, with the Prime Minister saying he cannot “completely shield” everyone from the cost-of-living crisis.Essentially there are 38 Bills in the programme, but nothing to alleviate consumers’ soaring household expenses right now.Here is a look at what was in the Speech and what was absent.– What is the Queen’s Speech?Written entirely by the Government, the Queen, as head of state, reads the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

