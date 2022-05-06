ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallingford, CT

2 Uber drivers carjacked within 2 days: Wallingford police

By Olivia Casey, Jayne Chacko
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In just two days, two separate Uber drivers were victims of an armed carjacking, police said.

The Wallingford Police Department responded to a report of a carjacking around 6 p.m. on May 2 at 191 South Turnpike Rd. A man, who works for Uber, was carjacked by two passengers that he previously picked up in a different town. The suspects, described as adult Black men between 20 and 30 years old, were wearing ski masks at the time of the carjacking.

Police said the suspects displayed a gun and forced the victim out of the car before stealing the car and fleeing the scene. The stolen car is a blue 2012 Honda Accord with Connecticut plates bearing 2AUBH5.

Two days later, around 6:30 p.m., police responded to 179 South Turnpike Rd. for a report of another carjacking. A woman, who was also an Uber driver, had picked up one Black or Hispanic man in a different town. The suspect, who was wearing a black N-95 facemask and all-black clothing, displayed a gun and ordered her out of the car before stealing it and fleeing the scene, police said.

The stolen car is a gray 2018 Nissan Rogue with Connecticut plates bearing AV56647.

Wallingford police urge Uber workers to use caution when picking up potential customers.

“If it feels suspicious it might be suspicious, maybe skip that fare. It’s better to use caution right now as opposed to not,” said Stephen Jaques, the public information officer for Wallingford Police. “Obviously, it’s a little concerning to us that this has happened within a two-day span involving two Uber drivers. We’re going to be taking a deeper look at it and hopefully resolving the issue sooner rather than later.”

Waterbury police, along with the FBI Safe Streets and New Haven Shooting Task Forces, are investigating the incidents. Anyone who sees the stolen cars driving around, or has any information regarding either incident, is asked to call Waterbury police at (203) 294-2800.

Uber issued a statement Friday:

“Safety is essential to Uber and we are deeply disturbed by what these drivers experienced. As soon as this was reported to us we removed the associated riders’ access to the app, and are assisting law enforcement on their investigation.”

Anna Bosza
5d ago

Oh boy this is not the greatest news at all these crimes should be severely punished rather than allowing them to spread like wildfires… is there anywhere we’re safe anymore?🙏

