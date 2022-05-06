ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell us: share your reaction to the 2022 UK local election results

By Guardian community team
Labour party candidates celebrate after the Labour gain of Westminster City Council during local elections, at Lindley Hall in Westminster, London.

Flagship London councils held by the Conservatives, two since the 1960s, have been lost to Labour in this year’s local elections, with Lib Dems and Greens also making key gains across the UK.

Wherever you are in the country we’d like to hear from you and find out the mood across the country.

POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#London Councils#Uk#Conservatives#Labour#Greens
