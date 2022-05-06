The Tories have just lost three flagship councils and people don't have much sympathy

The UK is waking up to the news of the local election results, with the Conservatives losing flagship councils in London.

Labour managed a historic win in the Tory council of Westminster, which has been held by the Conservatives since its creation in 1964.

The biggest result in the capital though was Wandsworth, often described as the “crown jewel” for the Tories and cited as Margaret Thatcher’s favourite council.

It’s the first time Labour has held Wandsworth since 1978 and with the party also taking Barnet, the results have put pressure on Boris Johnson.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter.

Local Conservative leaders reportedly called upon Johnson to “take a good, strong look in the mirror” as the lasting impact of Partygate looks to have had a big effect.

Labour also won in Southampton and the new Cumberland Council, and at the time of writing the results from 75 out of 200 authorities have been announced.

Labour had losses too. The party lost Hull to the Lib Dems and have performed less strongly in the north of England and the Midlands so far – the key Red Wall seats in the Midlands and North lost to Conservatives in 2019.

As the results continue to come in, and the Tories are left to lick their wounds after a difficult night for the party, people didn’t have much sympathy for them on social media.





























Sir Keir Starmer hailed last night’s local election results as a “massive turning point” for the Labour party.



Speaking during an early-morning visit to Barnet, Starmer said: “This is a massive turning point for the Labour Party from the depths of 2019. We’re back on track now for the general election, showing the hard change that we have done in the last two years. What a difference it has made.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.