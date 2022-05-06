ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Hot-hitting Orioles face off with sputtering Royals

KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

The bats are livening up for the Baltimore Orioles, and the goal will be to keep that trend going. The Orioles haven’t shown much consistency on offense, so they will be tested in that regard when the visiting Kansas City Royals arrive to begin a three-game series on Friday...

www.krqe.com

CBS Baltimore

Friday’s Orioles-Royals Game Postponed, Doubleheader Planned For Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday’s game between the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals has been postponed due to the rain, the Orioles said. First pitch had been scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The game will be made up as a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, May 8. The first game is scheduled to start at 1:35 p.m., and the second will begin approximately 30 minutes after the first game ends. Tickets for Friday’s game will not be valid for the Sunday doubleheader. Fans can use the value of their seats toward tickets for a future date, including May 8. Sunday, in case you forgot, is Mother’s Day. The Orioles announced several ways to celebrate mom at the ballpark, including cupcakes, specialty cocktails and a team store with an expanded selection of women’s apparel. The first 10,000 fans ages 15 and older will receive a special ballcap with flower print on the brim and the “Orioles” script. Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan is set to throw out the first pitch.
BALTIMORE, MD

