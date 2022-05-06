ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites from Space Coast

By WFTV.com News Staff
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX successfully launched another batch of Starlink communications satellites into orbit from the Space Coast.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 53 more satellites into low-earth orbit launched from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center early Friday.

The launch window opened at 5:42 a.m.

Just over eight minutes after launch the Falcon 9′s first-stage booster returned to Earth. It landed on the “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The same booster has been used previously for the Crew-2 crewed test flight, two “Transporter” Smallsat rideshare program launches, and six other Starlink missions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36bJ1x_0fUoeAra00
SpaceX Starlink launch (WFTV.com News Staff)

