It's spring season, it's baseball season and it's kitten season.

This is the time of year when animal shelters begin to see an influx of kittens coming through their doors. Some come with their mom, others come in as orphans.

The Maryland SPCA is holding a virtual Kitten Shower from now until May 9 to raise money to support its foster parents who care for the litters. The shelter provides all of the supplies and resources needed for the kittens.

"Our goal for the Kitten Shower is to raise $15,000 by May 9 so that we can provide our foster parents everything they need from carriers, to playpens to litters, non clumping litter because babies can’t use clumping litters," said Brittany Roger, the digital specialist at the Maryland SPCA. She is also currently fostering a litter of kittens, which includes an orphan that was "adopted" by the mother cat.

To make a monetary donation to the Maryland SPCA's Kitten Shower, click here . If you'd like to purchase something off of their "registry", or Amazon wish list, click here .