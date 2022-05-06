ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy worries drag FTSE 100 lower, British Airways owner slides

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.5%, FTSE 250 off 0.8%

May 6 (Reuters) - UK’s blue-chip index slipped on Friday, with British Airways owner falling the most after disappointing earnings, while worries about the economy weighed on the mood after a recession warning from the Bank of England.

The FTSE 100 slipped 0.5% by 0727 GMT. The midcap FTSE 250 index fell 0.8%, on course for its biggest weekly decline in two months.

Sterling extended losses on Friday to fall below $1.23 after the central bank warned on Thursday that Britain risks a double-whammy of a recession and inflation above 10% as it raised interest rates to their highest since 2009.

British Airways-operator IAG fell 6.8% as it reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly operating loss due to the impact of the Omicron variant and the cost of ramping up capacity.

Holiday Inn-owner IHG slipped 0.9% despite signalling a sharp rebound in the hospitality sector.

Overall, UK’s travel & lesiure index fell 1.6%. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

