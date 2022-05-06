ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REFILE-UK supermarket major Morrisons proposes McColl's rescue deal - Sky News

(Removes extraneous letter in first paragraph)

May 6 (Reuters) - British supermarket major Morrisons has proposed a rescue deal to help avert the collapse of convenience store chain McColl’s, Sky News reported on Friday, a day after McColl’s warned of possibly being placed under administration.

The report said here the proposal from Morrisons, which has an extensive partnership with McColl's, would see it repaying the latter's lenders in full and preserving the vast majority of its shops and jobs.

Morrisons declined to comment and McColl’s did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Amna Karimi in Bengaluru and James Davey in London; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

