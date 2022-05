It's cute that some people in Calgary think they can throw John Klingberg off his game with a few well-placed hits or a chorus of boos when he touches the puck. I mean we're talking about a 29-year-old defenseman who has spent a good part of the past year trying to negotiate a contract extension and could have to test the market this summer as an unrestricted free agent. Klingberg, who's scheduled to marry his long-time sweetheart Fanny Hammarstrand (who's expecting their second child) this summer. Klingberg, who still has to figure out where he and his family might live next year.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO