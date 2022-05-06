ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, PA

Large water main that broke and flooded homes, roads this morning is leaking again

By WPXI.com News Staff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PRjh5_0fUocChS00

ELIZABETH, Pa. — A 12-inch water main that broke early Friday morning, turning a street in Elizabeth Borough into a fast-moving stream, started leaking again Friday afternoon.

Water from the main break reportedly flooded the basements of nearby homes and into businesses.

“It’s not coming through my front door but my basement. Everything is flooded and gone in my basement,” said Robin Schmidt who experienced water damage.

The water line was 70 years old and 12 inches. It broke at around 1:30 a.m. Pennsylvania American Water says that this is the second time in 2 years and 6 months this line has broken.

Video from Channel 11 crews on the scene shows the road under several inches of water.

Elizabeth Borough Fire Chief Chad Rager told Channel 11 that crews had to shut off multiple gas lines and electrical panels were taking on water.

Rager said 20 people were impacted in different homes and apartments, as well as several businesses.

We spoke to a woman who said her basement was flooded up to the steps and everything appeared to be ruined.

“I had things from when my kids were born and little and all my holiday, and all my holiday stuff, tools. I just got the furnace fixed. I just got my roof fixed yesterday. And now, I’m flooded today,” said Robin Schmidt.

Rager said no one was hurt.

North Second Avenue was closed during the morning commute.

An official from Pennsylvania American Water confirmed that service was restored and repairs were completed at around 12:54 p.m. Tuesday, but around 2 p.m. the line started to leak again.

Pennsylvania American Water crews will be excavating, examining, and further repairing the main into this evening, according to the company.

©2022 Cox Media Group

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
