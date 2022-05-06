ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County reports 3,000+ new COVID cases; Infections keep increasing

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G4RJW_0fUoaMb800
| Photo courtesy geralt/Pixabay

Continuing an upward trend in infections, Los Angeles County reported more than 3,000 new COVID infections Thursday, but the number of virus-positive patients in local hospitals remained low.

The 3,003 new infections reported Thursday represent one of the largest daily numbers registered by the county Department of Public Health in weeks. The new cases lifted the county’s cumulative COVID-19 infection total from throughout the pandemic to 2,885,175.

Four more virus-related deaths were reported, raising the county’s overall death toll to 31,986.

According to state figures, there were 244 people COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals as of Thursday, down from 248 on Wednesday. Of those patients, 37 were being treated in intensive care, up from 27 a day earlier.

The rolling average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 2.2% as of Thursday, roughly the same as the previous day.

Average daily case numbers in the county have increased by about 200% over the past month, the public health director said this week, pointing to the rapid rise of more infectious variants of the virus as sparking more infections.

Barbara Ferrer noted Wednesday that the BA.2 variant of COVID-19 and its offshoots now represent 96% of all local COVID infections that underwent special testing to identify variants. BA.2 is a subvariant of the Omicron strain of the virus that caused a sharp surge in cases during the winter months. The county, however, is already seeing rising numbers of cases identified as BA.2.12.1, which is an offshoot of BA.2. That offshoot now represents 8% of cases tested in the county, she said.

The county is also monitoring the progress of two more variants blamed for spiking case numbers in South Africa — BA.4 and BA.5. Ferrer said only one case of BA.4 has been detected in the county, but no BA.5 strains have been identified.

Again urging people to take precautions against virus spread, Ferrer said Wednesday she sympathizes with people weary of calls for mask-wearing and other cautionary steps.

“I do know that most everyone is tired of the pandemic, tired of wearing masks and exhausted trying to deal with the uncertainty and the ever- changing guidance,” she said during an online media briefing. “And it’s very tempting to minimize the impact of the virus to support our desire to return to our pre-pandemic lives.

“Unfortunately, I think that would be a mistake that would make it harder for us to embrace strategies that extend protections while minimizing disruptions. There continue to be sensible steps we can take to reduce risk and prevent serious illness and death for those most vulnerable.”

She again urged residents to wear masks when in crowded settings, even if they aren’t mandated. She also again pushed for people to get vaccinated and receive booster shots, and to stay home if they are feeling sick.

Masks are still required indoors at health care facilities, homeless shelters, skilled nursing facilities, aboard transit vehicles and in transportation hubs like airports.

Comments / 6

Related
NPR

What Fauci sees coming with the BA.2 coronavirus subvariant in the U.S.

The U.S. could follow the trend of the United Kingdom and see a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. The chief medical adviser to President Biden said that though cases are still trending down across the U.S., some states are seeing a rise.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

LA County Health Director warns of new COVID variants emerging faster and spreading

Some health experts are worried that a new wave of COVID-19 worries could be coming to California, as infections in Los Angeles County have jumped by about 200% over the past month. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer warned Wednesday the emergence of variants is becoming more frequent, with new COVID mutations being detected around the world. "Within weeks of one variant of concern dominating, there are reports from other parts of the country or other parts of the world of other subtypes or different strains," she said. At LAX Wednesday, travelers spoke with CBSLA. Those with masks and those without seem to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in California

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to May 3, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 cases to jump 100% by May 7, plus 2 more forecasts

Modeling suggests COVID-19 cases will continue to rise over the next two weeks, but forecasts are murkier on whether this uptick will also fuel a prolonged, national increase in hospitalizations. Three COVID-19 forecasts to know:. Cases: Nationwide, daily COVID-19 cases are projected to increase 99.9 percent in the next two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Infectious Diseases#Omicron
deseret.com

As COVID-19 variants rise, here are the COVID symptoms to watch out for

Multiple coronavirus variants — and subvariants of those variants — are spreading throughout the United States and the world, raising questions about which COVID-19 symptoms to look out for. The backdrop: New COVID-19 variants are popping up all over the world right now. Some of the variants are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX40

Inmate dies after California prison attack

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — An incarcerated man died Thursday after he was attacked by two other men at a state prison in California’s Central Valley, officials said. Sidney Kang, 31, was attacked by two other inmates at about 10 a.m. in a maximum-security recreational yard at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano, prison officials said. […]
DELANO, CA
KRON4 News

This Bay Area city’s STD rate is among the highest

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Innerbody Research, an online health and wellness guide, compiled a list of the U.S. cities with the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases — and one Bay Area city stands out near the top of the list. San Francisco has the third-highest STD rate in the nation, at 3,150 cases per […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Saurabh

These are the cheapest beachside neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is a melting pot of cultures from all over the world, with one of the most diverse populations in the country. All of this, along with the appeal of Hollywood and billionaires, makes it one of the most expensive cities in the world to live in. Even the cheapest of the cheap places in Los Angeles County can be exorbitantly priced. Keeping this in mind, let's take a look at some of the most affordable (by LA standards) seaside communities in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Water districts targeting wasteful residents as historically bad drought continues

Californians continue to get hit with water conservation restrictions while in the midst of one of the worst droughts in state history. Now, some water districts are taking another step towards limiting waste from residents who have incurred multiple violations in recent months. The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District is one of many taking additional action against extra wasteful residents - planning to install water reduction devices on over 3,000 residences under their jurisdiction. As detailed by their website, LVMWD services more than 75,000 residents in the cities of Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Westlake Village, and unincorporated areas of western Los...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Reuters

California desalination plant hits regulatory hurdle

(Reuters) -A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy