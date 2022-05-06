Mail Carrier helles bock or a Chips and Dip sour? Those and more at CT breweries May 6-8.

Thirsty for New England IPAs, sours, or a helles bock? These Eastern CT breweries got you covered.

We looked over a slew of tap lists from New London and Windham counties, and we've found what local breweries are serving up this weekend. This weekend's highlights include Fox Farm Brewery's 8.3% Double IPA "Double Burst," Willimantic Brewing Company's 6.4% Helles Bock "Mail Carrier Maybock," Tox Brewing Company's 6.5% Fruited Sour "Chips and Dip," and Bear Hands Brewing Company's 7.5% Double New England IPA "Scribbling Inside The Line."

Check out the list below for some highlights from each brewery.

Bear Hands Brewing Company

75 Main St., Putnam CT

Scribbling Inside The Lines: 7.5% Double New England IPA.

"This Double New England IPA harnesses the chaotic fury of a toddler with a crayon and contains it within the style guide lines of a juicy NE DIPA. Sticking with more traditional hops we added multiple rounds of Chinook, Centennial, and Falconers Flight, to create this delicious libation."

Ada's Shenaniganery: 8% Imperial Milk Stout.

"I think the name says it all for this Imperial Milk Stout. Ada ; Our eldest Daughter's, Shenaniganery ; A made up word that embodied the shenanigans we were up to on her first full brew day with me. This beer lives up to its name, it's a bold and complicated blend of flavors, balanced out with the rich sweetness you'd expect from an Imperial Milk Stout."

Show Me Mosaic: 6.6% New England IPA.

"'Show Me' is our popular single hopped New England IPA series that rotates out a new hop each time around. Sharing the same grain bill this beer is nice and hazy with just enough body to not steal the "Show" from the featured hop. This batch we used the Mosaic hop. Mosaic hop is the daughter of the bittering hop Simcoe. Full of vibrant berry flavors and an earthy complexity the wonderful berry fruitfulness of Mosaic is complemented by a contrasting earthy, piney taste."

Black Pond Brews

1001 Hartford Pike, Dayville CT

Israel Putnam: 5.3% Brown Ale.

"Chocolate, caramel, mild roast."

Moving the Goalposts: Milkshake IPA w/ Pineapple.

"Hoppy and sweet, brewed with lactose & vanilla."

Moves: 6.5% New England IPA.

"Our flagship IPA featuring Citra, Cascade & CTZ hops."

Epicure Brewing

40 Franklin St., Norwich CT

Bogger Rodenzok: 5.2% Hefeweizen.

"Bogger is a garnet red color cranberry sour ale. Your first sip will be the intense sour taste followed with a rich cranberry tartness. RodenZok is an Eastern Connecticut based sour recipe developed by brewing legend Paul “Zok” Zocco."

Damned Yankee: 5.2% IPA.

"Damned Yankee is a medium-body beer that pours a light amber color, with hints of pineapple, orange, rose petal, and grapefruit in the aroma. It provides a grapefruit citrus taste and a lingering hop bitterness that clings to your tongue – an assertive and unapologetic American IPA. The beer is named after an event involving a notorious traitor, who was once an amazing patriot - Benedict Arnold. Benedict was born in Norwich. Prior to the war, he was running a successful trading business. On a trip in Honduras, he angered a British captain named Croskie. When he went to apologize, Croskie denounced him as “a damned Yankee, destitute of good manners.” Arnold demanded satisfaction, and the following day they squared off with pistols. Croskie shot first and missed. Arnold upon grazing Croskie’s arm exclaimed “if you miss this time, I shall kill you!” Croskie apologized…."

Fox Farm Brewery

62 Music Vale Road, Salem CT

Double Burst: 8.3% Double IPA.

"Born from our experience brewing and enjoying our original India Pale Ale, Burst. Generously dry-hopped with a blend of our favorites."

Xenia: 6.3% Farmhouse Ale - Saison.

"Made with locally grown and malted grain, an abundance of wildflower honey, fresh rosemary, and lemon peel. The beer was then foeder aged for several months before being packaged with yet another addition of local honey for conditioning."

These Guys Brewing Company

78 Franklin St., Norwich CT

Blackberry Shandy: 4.5% Shandy/Radler.

"Light Ale infused with 150 pounds of Blackberry Puree and 20 pounds of lemon. Refreshing and easy drinking for Summer."

Time-out Corner: 10.25% Barleywine.

"Boozy and full bodied barley wine."

Tox Brewing Company

635 Broad St., New London CT

Mantis: 5.4% Table Beer.

"Our 100% Connecticut grown table beer. Mantis is easy drinking and reminiscent of a Witbier or Grisette/Saison. It starts with base of Pilsner Malt, Triticale, and Spelt, all grown by Thrall right here in CT. We are thrilled to be using Cascade hops grown in Colchester by our friends at Hop Culture Farms and Brew Co. We brought this baby home with a French Saison yeast. Aromas of a grassy wheat field lead to a bright frothy mouthfeel and flavors of clove from the dominating saison yeast. We are experiencing a subtle sourdough earthy grain complexity and spiciness that we attribute to the spelt and triticale. Crisp, earthy, and floral hop characteristics round out the layered flavors that hit you all at once. We named this beer after the state insect that can be found in our beer garden during the summer!"

Chips and Dip: 6.5% Fruited Sour.

"Our friends from Little House Brewing came over to brew a beer that emulates Chips, Spicy Mango Salsa, and Margaritas. Little House supplied the chips, and Tox brought the dip, and together we made the drink. A kettle soured ale made with Tortilla Chips, Mango, Hot Peppers, Key Lime, Lime Zest, and a touch of Sea Salt. It achieves an evolving balance between all the flavors, especially as it warms."

Passion Flower: 7% IPA.

"Passion Flower is named after our beer garden mascot plant, a tropical fruit bearing plant with vibes that this beer reminds us of. It was born from experimenting with Sabro hops. Paired with Strata and Cashmere hops, Passion Flower has aromas of banana candy and tropical vacation with huge flavors of pineapple, coconut, passion fruit, and lemon grass. It is very reminiscent of a Pina Colada!"

Willimantic Brewing Company

967 Main St., Willimantic CT

Mail Carrier Maybock: 6.4% Helles Bock.

"A true Lager bier brewed w/Pilsner, Munich, & Wheat; gently hopped with Tettnang & Saaz hops. Full bodied w/a slightly toasted character."

What's Hoppening: 6.9% Gluten Reduced New England IPA.

"Unfiltered IPA w/floor malted Maris Otter barley, German Munich & English Wheat malts. A bold IPA hopped with Galena, Progress, & Crystal."

Poor Richard's Olde Ale: 8.1% Olde Ale.

"Dark & roasty malts w/molasses added. To Ben Franklin we toast, our 1st Postmaster General! Unfiltered Olde Ale has history in its making!"

See a brewery that's missing? Send an email to bcallahan@gannett.com and let us know!