Iredell County, NC

DaBaby will not face charges after shooting intruder at his $2.3 million North Carolina estate

By Nika Shakhnazarova
 2 days ago

Rapper DaBaby will not be facing any charges after a trespasser was shot on his $2.3 million North Carolina property last month, police said.

The Troutman Police Department released a statement on Facebook on Thursday announcing the investigation is “completed and closed.”

“Investigators have consulted with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office and there will be no criminal charges filed at this time,” the statement concludes.

Reps for DaBaby did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

Last month, officials responded to the incident , in which they “found one subject suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”

The rapper, 30, was home at his sprawling, 11,200-square-feet estate on April 14 when a man trespassed at about 7:45 p.m.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, shot the intruder in the leg after the two exchanged words, sources told TMZ at the time.

The rapper was home at his $2.3 million estate on April 14 when a man trespassed at about 7:45 p.m.
The "Suge" hitmaker moved into the lavish property in December 2019.
Police said at the time “an individual suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound” was taken to a local medical facility for treatment.

DaBaby has dealt with his fair share of controversial mishaps in the last year.

Last month, the rapper was the subject of a viral video after being filmed tussling with his own label signee , rapper Wisdom.

The pair appeared to graze each other with their hits before the fight was quickly defused by their entourage.

Just two weeks prior, the rapper found himself in the midst of another controversy after he appeared to force an uninterested fan to kiss him .

A video showed the artist approaching a group of fans outside a venue, hugging a few before allegedly grabbing a woman’s head in an attempt to pull it toward his own at least twice to lock lips. The fan pulled back, resisting the shocked-looking MC.

In December, DaBaby breathed a sigh of relief as his Las Vegas battery case was dismissed with prejudice after he was ordered to pay the alleged victim $7,500 in restitution.

Just one month prior, the rapper reportedly called the police on his baby mama, DaniLeigh, in a desperate bid to boot her from his property, in an unrelated incident.

More famously, DaBaby sparked mass fury in July last year with his notorious homophobic rant .

DoughBezzy FromHPezzy
2d ago

Self defense is a beautiful thing especially when you’re licensed to carry. He acted accordingly!

