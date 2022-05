LAS VEGAS – Sergey Kovalev gave Canelo Alvarez enough difficulty during their light heavyweight title fight that one of the judges had it even entering the 11th round. Alvarez led by the same score, 96-94, on the other two cards when he knocked Kovalev cold with a right hand early in the final minute of the 11th round. Kovalev’s consistent jab was tough for Alvarez to penetrate, but he took the strong Russian’s power well during his 175-pound debut in November 2019 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 21 HOURS AGO