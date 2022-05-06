ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United Enquire about Teenage Sensation as Ten Hag Makes Demand

By Kaustubh Pandey
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfZBf_0fUoVGlN00

Manchester United have reportedly launched an enquiry about Reims' 19-year-old striker Hugo Ekitike regarding a summer move, claims a report.

Manchester United have reportedly launched an enquiry about Reims' 19-year-old striker Hugo Ekitike regarding a summer move, claims a report.

United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has already suggested that the club would need two new strikers in the summer and it seems as if the club might already be working towards that goal.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

French journalist Julien Laurens has written in his latest column for ESPN that United have launched an enquiry about the possibility of signing Ekitike.

While Bayern Munich remain in the hunt for the 19-year-old as well, Erik ten Hag is said to be interested in bringing the Cameroonian to Old Trafford.

An approach has been made to the player's entourage to know more about where his future might lie next season. Newcastle United are also said to be interested and Arsenal are also given a mention but the striker is yet to make a decision about his future.

Ekitike has made 21 Ligue 1 appearances this season, scoring nine times and getting three assists.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Premier League 2021-22 Coverage: Liverpool vs. Tottenham

Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp welcome Antonio Conte and Tottenham to Anfield as the 2021-22 Premier League season enters its final stretch with a lot on the line for both clubs. For Liverpool nothing short of three points will do as they continue to chase leaders City—still a point ahead of the Reds and set to play on Sunday against Newcastle. A win on Saturday would mean Liverpool at least temporarily going two points ahead of their title rivals and heap more pressure on City after they were knocked out of Europe by Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Robbie Savage
Person
Paul Pogba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Newcastle United#Enquire#Panoramic#French#Espn#Bayern Munich#Cameroonian#Arsenal
BBC

Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Pickford, Guardiola, Danjuma, Traore, Nkunku

Kylian Mbappe is on the brink of signing a two-year contract extension with Paris St-Germain worth £42.5m a year, plus an £85m signing-on fee for the 23-year-old France forward. (Le Parisien - in French, subscription required) However, Mbappe's mother says her son is continuing talks about his future...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Reuters

Man City trounce Newcastle to open up three-point lead

MANCHESTER, May 8 (Reuters) - Manchester City reclaimed top spot in the Premier League with a 5-0 drubbing of Newcastle United that allowed the reigning champions to open up a three-point lead over Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Raheem Sterling scored twice for the hosts with Aymeric Laporte,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
605
Followers
866
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy