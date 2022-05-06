Redmond,WA May 06 Weekly Crime Report And Trends
Below is a list of crime data collected May 06 in Redmond,WA over the last week. In total, there are 29 incidents. 22 of them are Theft. 3 of them are Burglary. 1 of them are Arrest. 1 of them are Assault. 2 of them are Vandalism.
|Type
|Date
|Address
|Detail
|Theft
|05/04/2022 09:18 PM.
|176XX BLOCK OF UNION HILL RD
|Case #22-011206; Theft, Property, Shoplifting. Theft-Shoplifting; View Source
|Theft
|05/04/2022 06:05 PM.
|83XX BLOCK OF 172 AVE NE
|Case #22-011186; Fraud. Fraud-Credit Card/ATM Fraud; View Source
|Theft
|05/04/2022 02:36 PM.
|176XX BLOCK OF REDMOND WY
|Case #22-011162; Theft, Vehicle: Automobile. Theft-Motor Vehicle; View Source
|Theft
|05/04/2022 01:49 PM.
|154XX BLOCK OF NE TURING ST
|Case #22-011157; Fraud. Fraud-Credit Card/ATM Fraud; View Source
|Theft
|05/04/2022 12:30 PM.
|150XX BLOCK OF NE 95 ST
|Case #22-011148; Embezzlement; View Source
|Theft
|05/03/2022 10:14 PM.
|161XX BLOCK OF NE 83 ST
|Case #22-011106; Theft, Property, Vehicle Parts. Theft-Vehicle Parts; View Source
|Theft
|05/03/2022 08:13 PM.
|21XX BLOCK OF 148 AVE NE
|Case #22-011093; Theft, Property, Shoplifting. Theft-Shoplifting; View Source
|Theft
|05/03/2022 05:45 PM.
|176XX BLOCK OF UNION HILL RD
|Case #22-011079; Theft, Property, Shoplifting. Theft-Shoplifting; View Source
|Burglary
|05/03/2022 01:44 PM.
|84XX BLOCK OF 154 AVE NE
|Case #22-011058; Burglary, Non-res, Forcibl Ent. Burglary-Non-Res; View Source
|Burglary
|05/03/2022 07:20 AM.
|104XX BLOCK OF WILLOWS RD
|Case #22-011036; Burglary, Non-res, Forcibl Ent. Burglary-Non-Res; View Source
|Theft
|05/02/2022 11:08 PM.
|171XX BLOCK OF REDMOND WY
|Case #22-011024; Theft, Property, Shoplifting. Theft-Shoplifting; View Source
|Arrest
|05/02/2022 06:41 PM.
|100 BLOCK OF AVE NE & CLEVELAND ST
|Case #22-011010; Driving Under Influence. DUI Alcohol or Drugs; View Source
|Assault
|05/02/2022 05:11 PM.
|135XX BLOCK OF NE 75 ST
|Case #22-011000; Assault, Simple. Assault-Simple; View Source
|Theft
|05/02/2022 04:56 PM.
|83XX BLOCK OF 158 AVE NE
|Case #22-010999; Theft, Property, From Mtr Veh. Theft-From Mtr Vehicle-Attempt; View Source
|Theft
|05/02/2022 03:38 PM.
|176XX BLOCK OF UNION HILL RD
|Case #22-010994; Theft, Property, Shoplifting. Theft-Shoplifting; View Source
|Theft
|05/01/2022 10:01 PM.
|90XX BLOCK OF WILLOWS RD
|Case #22-010942; Theft, Property, Shoplifting. Theft-Shoplifting; View Source
|Vandalism
|05/01/2022 08:09 PM.
|63XX BLOCK OF 180 PL NE
|Case #22-010929; Vandalism. Mal Misch/Vandalism; View Source
|Theft
|05/01/2022 07:30 PM.
|90XX BLOCK OF WILLOWS RD
|Case #22-010927; Theft, Property, Building. Theft-From Building; View Source
|Theft
|05/01/2022 07:20 PM.
|83XX BLOCK OF 164 AVE NE
|Case #22-010926; Theft, Property, Building. Theft-From Building; View Source
|Theft
|05/01/2022 04:50 PM.
|169XX BLOCK OF REDMOND WY
|Case #22-010915; Theft, Vehicle: Automobile. Theft-Motor Vehicle; View Source
|Vandalism
|04/30/2022 10:40 PM.
|158XX BLOCK OF BEAR CREEK PKWY
|Case #22-010870; Vandalism. Mal Misch/Vandalism; View Source
|Theft
|04/30/2022 01:11 PM.
|217XX BLOCK OF NE NOVELTY HILL RD
|Case #22-010824; Theft, Property, From Mtr Veh. Theft-From Mtr Vehicle; View Source
|Theft
|04/30/2022 12:58 PM.
|217XX BLOCK OF NE NOVELTY HILL RD
|Case #22-010820; Theft, Property, From Mtr Veh. Theft-From Mtr Vehicle; View Source
|Theft
|04/30/2022 12:55 PM.
|217XX BLOCK OF NE NOVELTY HILL RD
|Case #22-010819; Theft, Property, From Mtr Veh. Theft-From Mtr Vehicle; View Source
|Theft
|04/30/2022 12:50 PM.
|217XX BLOCK OF NE NOVELTY HILL RD
|Case #22-010816; Theft, Property, From Mtr Veh. Theft-From Mtr Vehicle; View Source
|Burglary
|04/30/2022 01:07 AM.
|166XX BLOCK OF REDMOND WY
|Case #22-010791; Burglary, Non-res, Forcibl Ent. Burglary-Non-Res; View Source
|Theft
|04/29/2022 10:09 PM.
|25XX BLOCK OF 152 AVE NE
|Case #22-010779; Theft, Vehicle: Automobile. Theft-Motor Vehicle-Attempt; View Source
|Theft
|04/29/2022 04:33 PM.
|70XX BLOCK OF OLD REDMOND RD
|Case #22-010729; Theft, Property, Bicycle. Theft-Bicycle; View Source
|Theft
|04/29/2022 11:24 AM.
|186XX BLOCK OF NE 57 WY
|Case #22-010690; Fraud. Fraud-Swindle/Confidence Game; View Source
Crime statistics compared with last week.
|Incidents
|Last Week
|This Week
|Total
|23
|29
|Theft
|18
|22
|Burglary
|0
|3
|Vandalism
|0
|2
|Arrest
|1
|1
|Assault
|0
|1
|Other
|4
|0
Incident types include:
- Arrest is the act of apprehending and taking a person into custody (legal protection or control), usually because the person has been suspected of or observed committing a crime.
- Arson is a crime of willfully and maliciously setting fire to or charring property. Though the act typically involves buildings, the term can also refer to the intentional burning of other things, such as motor vehicles, watercraft, or forests.
- Assault is the act of inflicting physical harm or unwanted physical contact upon a person or, in some specific legal definitions, a threat or attempt to commit such an action.
- Burglary, also called breaking and entering and sometimes housebreaking, is the act of entering a building or other areas without permission, with the intention of committing a criminal offence.
- Robbery is the crime of taking or attempting to take anything of value by force, threat of force, or by putting the victim in fear. According to common law, robbery is defined as taking the property of another, with the intent to permanently deprive the person of that property, by means of force or fear; that is, it is a larceny or theft accomplished by an assault.
- Shooting is the act or process of discharging a projectile from a ranged weapon (such as a gun, bow, crossbow, slingshot, or blowpipe).
- Theft is the taking of another person's property or services without that person's permission or consent with the intent to deprive the rightful owner of it.
- Vandalism is the action involving deliberate destruction of or damage to public or private property.
- Other is a crime not in the listed types above.
