ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Take Five: The tightrope trick

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FpLIB_0fUoTHiW00

How to dampen inflation without slamming the brakes on growth? That's the tricky job central banks face. But as others grapple with soaring prices, we will see how hard China's COVID lockdowns are snarling up trade and slowing its economy.

And another complication -- M&A deals worth over $400 billion are waiting for financing, but costs are rising fast.

Here is your week ahead in markets from Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Tom Westbrook in Singapore, Andres Gonzalez in Madrid; Dhara Ranasinghe and Karin Strohecker in London.

Red-hot inflation is infusing central bankers with a sense of urgency. The Fed delivered its biggest rate rise in 22 years, Australia hiked by more than expected and India weighed in with an out-of-meeting move. read more

But the policy tightening rush is adding to the storm clouds gathering over the world economy, hit by soaring food and energy prices, war in Ukraine and China's COVID curbs. The Bank of England while raising rates, also flagged recession risks read more .

Germany's ZEW sentiment index and preliminary Q1 UK GDP data will highlight the tightrope central banks are walking. And in emerging markets, Mexico, Peru, Malaysia and Romania are likely to confirm the rate hike cycle continues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28bdVc_0fUoTHiW00
Rate hikes cycle is underway

2/INFLATION STATIONS

Is U.S. inflation peaking after the fastest surge in over 40 years? The April consumer price index, due on Wednesday, will show.

March CPI came in at 8.5% on an annualised basis, as gasoline costs hit record highs. On a monthly basis, CPI jumped 1.2%, the biggest gain since September 2005.

Early forecasts are for a 0.2% monthly rise.

The March inflation surge probably sealed the Fed's 50 basis-point rate rise on May 4. The upcoming inflation print could sway expectations for how monetary policy will be adjusted going forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iCkfB_0fUoTHiW00
12 month percentage changes

3/SPRING BREAKDOWN

China's anti-COVID lockdowns give every indication of stretching through the spring. Alongside the strain on tens of millions of people, damage to the economic outlook - in China and globally - is immense read more .

And markets' patience with limited policy support is wearing thin. If trade figures .

Iron ore, oil and copper prices are already wavering. In the teeth of a steep U.S. hiking cycle, the slowdown also bodes ill for the wobbling Chinese yuan and in turn, for the foreigners who have placed their money in local markets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JbbdW_0fUoTHiW00
Indicators point to a slowdown with global fallout

4/ OIL AND PRIDE

Banning Russian oil imports seems to be a question of when, not if, for the European Union. The bloc is close to agreeing its sixth and fiercest package of sanctions against Moscow for invading Ukraine, according to the bloc's top diplomat. read more

The centrepiece of the package is a phased embargo on Russian oil, which makes up over a quarter of EU imports. The move will push European refineries into a race to find new crude suppliers and leave drivers with bigger bills at the pump at a time when the cost of living crisis is squeezing consumers globally. read more

Meanwhile Russia will hold the annual May 9 Victory Day in Moscow to mark the anniversary of the Soviet Union's triumph over Nazi Germany. The Kremlin dismissed speculation that President Vladimir Putin planned to declare war against Ukraine and a national mobilisation on the highly symbolic day. read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aUy7J_0fUoTHiW00
World's top oil producers

5/WAITING FOR MONEY

Global dealmaking is recovering after a first-quarter slump caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

April M&A rose 30% from March to $387 billion, and included mega deals such as Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout of Twitter and a 58 billion-euro ($61.04 billion) bid by a consortium for Italian airport and motorway operator Atlantia.

Now the M&A market faces another challenge - funding.

Globally, more than $400 billion worth of deals have been announced since January but not completed, Refinitiv data shows.

M&A deals typically include 'staple financing', a pre-arranged package offered to potential purchasers to finance the acquisition. Once the deal is agreed, the buyer can syndicate the financing, inviting other banks to join. Or it can tap bond or equity markets.

But funding costs have spiralled since the deals were agreed. Average global corporate debt yields have soared 100 basis points since the Feb. 24 invasion, and by 150 bps on junk-rated U.S. companies, ICE BofA indexes show.

That's left some enormous deals hanging. They include Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard, Musk's Twitter acquisition and an investment by Macquarie and the British Columbia Investment Management into Britain's National Grid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wuogn_0fUoTHiW00
Reuters Graphics

($1 = 0.9502 euros)

Compiled by Sujata Rao; editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Dollar Slips Before Expected Fed Rate Hike

The dollar fell against a basket of currencies on Wednesday ahead of the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting, as investors evaluated how much expected U.S. central bank hawkishness is already priced into the greenback. The Fed is expected to hike rates by 50 basis points, which would be the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Morning Bid: Sell everything (except the dollar)!

A look at the day ahead in markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. When the blue-chip Dow Jones index slides more than 1,000 points on one day, U.S. Treasury yields jump as much as 20 basis points and Britain's pound drops more than 2%, you'd be forgiven for thinking that investors have gone into a sell everything mode.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#World Economy#Oil Markets#Covid#M A#Fed#The Bank Of England#Zew
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Germany
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

425K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy