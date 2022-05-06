ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, IN

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 04:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Kosciusko; La...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clarke, Jasper, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clarke; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Poweshiek; Tama; Union; Warren Thunderstorms With Brief Heavy Rainfall and Gusty Winds An area of thunderstorms generally along and north of I80 will continue to drift to the east northeast this morning. Brief heavy rainfall of three quarters to one and a quarter inches is expected within this area of thunderstorms as it moves to the east. Just ahead and south of the area of storms, gusty southeast winds have developed with gusts of 35 to near 40 mph at times reported at Newton and south toward Creston. Expect gusty winds to increase east toward Marshall and Tama Counties as well as areas over southern Iowa in the next 1 to 2 hours. Additional showers and thunderstorms may develop over far southern Iowa this morning and into the afternoon with lightning and brief heavy rainfall being the main concerns as the storms move to the east northeast with time.
CLARKE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 08:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 16:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 845 AM CDT. Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. For the Little Osage River Basin...including Fulton, Horton Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Osage River near Horton. * WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 45.0 feet, moderate flooding occurs at the gage site. Low lying areas along Route D near Stotesbury flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 45.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Sunday was 45.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 29.3 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 41.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 45.4 feet on 05/11/2009. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
VERNON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Swift; Todd GUSTY WINDS THIS MORNING IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA An area of rain showers is producing gusty southeast winds in west central Minnesota. Gusts in excess of 50 mph are occurring. Loose items may blow around, and travel could be difficult for high profile vehicles.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Richland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Sheyenne River near Kindred. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 21.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Sunday was 21.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 19.2 feet Sunday. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Allegheny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. PAC003-090215- /O.CON.KPBZ.FL.Y.0008.000000T0000Z-220510T0600Z/ /PTTP1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 1010 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Ohio River at Pittsburgh. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flow onto the Monongahela Parking Wharf. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flow onto the North Shore riverwalk between the stadiums. At 19.5 feet, The Monongahela Parking Wharf is completely flooded. At 20.0 feet, Water is up to one foot deep in the lower areas of the North Shore Riverwalk. At 22.0 feet, The Tenth Street Bypass floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 21.1 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested, and is expected to fall below 18 feet early Tuesday morning. - Action stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Allegheny The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Ohio River At Pittsburgh affecting Allegheny County. .Runoff from recent heavy rain will result in elevated levels on the Ohio River at Pittsburgh.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cherokee, Labette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 08:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 13:39:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Cherokee; Labette The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River at Oswego affecting Cherokee and Labette Counties. Neosho River near Parsons affecting Neosho and Labette Counties. For the Neosho River...including Iola, Chanute, Erie, Parsons, Oswego...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neosho River at Oswego. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Xavier Road leading north from the river gage bridge floods in that immediate vicinity. Also 13000 Road along the north side of the river bank floods. West of the town of Faulkner, homes along 120th Street between Star Road and Clem Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 21.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 7.7 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Neosho River Oswego 17.0 21.3 Sun 7 am CDT 10.3 8.7 8.2
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Johnson, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 08:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Johnson; Logan The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam affecting Logan, Franklin and Johnson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 357.0 feet, flooding affects agricultural use lands along the river downstream of the lock and dam in Franklin County. Gas fields are also subject to flooding downstream. Equipment and livestock should be moved to higher ground. North 5th Street in Logan County near the Six Mile Levee begins to flood and may cut off access to a nearby residence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 358.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 357.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Flooding occurs along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Sunday was 13.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.9 feet Sunday. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 14:49:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 300 PM EDT. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in West Virginia Opequon Creek near Martinsburg affecting Jefferson and Berkeley Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Opequon Creek near Martinsburg. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Floodwaters begin to cover Douglas Grove Road (County Road 9/16) east of Martinsburg. A portion of Bowers Road is also flooded. Low lying areas near the creek begin to flood. Water also begins to cover the stream access point at the Van Metre Ford Pedestrian Bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:31 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 10.1 feet, or 0.1 feet above flood stage. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:31 AM EDT Sunday was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.5 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.1 feet on 05/05/2009. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Sun Sun Mon Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date Opequon Creek Martinsburg 10.0 10.1 Sun 8 am 9.0 7.3 6.1 MSG unknown
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 28.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.5 feet Sunday afternoon. It will then remain mostly steady around 28.4 feet. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.4 Sun 9 AM 28.4 28.4 28.4 28.5 1 PM 5/08
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural land is flooding along both banks of the river in Lawrence, Independence, and Jackson counties. Minor flooding in Powhatan Community and Courthouse State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 23.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain nearly steady around 22.5 feet before falling to 22.0 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 23.1 Sun 9 AM 22.4 22.5 22.4 Steady
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 83.0 feet, Access to oil and gas rigs and to timber is flooded. Calhoun County Road 131 is completely under water leading to old Lock 8 river access. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 81.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 83.3 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 81.6 Sun 9 AM 82.3 82.8 83.2 83.3 7 PM 5/11
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: White; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Augusta. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Thousands of acres of cropland and farm roads are flooded in White and Woodruff counties. Water is isolating homes and camps along the river in White and Woodruff counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 32.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.5 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date White River Augusta 26.0 32.2 Sun 9 AM 32.5 32.4 32.3 32.5 7 AM 5/09
WHITE COUNTY, AR

