Charles Thomas ‘Tommy’ Huffines Sr., age 82, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

He is preceded in death by his parents, E.W. & Mary Terry Huffines; brothers, Jewell Huffines, David Huffines, James Huffines, Walter Huffines & Willie Mack Huffines; sisters, Doris Douglas, Donnie Smith, Lorraine Rudd, & Ruth Huffines; father & mother-in-law, George & Helen Young.

Mr. Huffines is survived by his wife of 61 years, Helen Louise Young Huffines; son, Tommy Huffines Jr. & his wife, Vicky; sister, Linda Huffines Myers & her husband, Blythe; grandson, Joshua Mofield; great-grandchildren, Michael & Madison Mofield.

Tommy was a 1957 graduate of Gordonsville High School, attended Highland Heights Church of Christ & he was a retired 36-year employee of Texas Boot.

Private Graveside services will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens.

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL (615) 444-7007 OBITUARY LINE (615) 444-7700.

www.partlowchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Charles Thomas ‘Tommy’ Huffines Sr. appeared first on Wilson County Source .