OBITUARY: Annie Lou Branaman

By Jennifer Haley
 2 days ago

Annie Lou Branaman, age 68 of Watertown, Tennessee died Wednesday evening at Vanderbilt Wilson Hospital in Lebanon.

Born Aug. 8, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Doil and Rubye Dickens Morgan and was preceded in death by her husband, John Francis Branaman; brother, Jimmy Morgan, and a sister, Mary Kennedy.

Annie is survived by her son, Ernest “Petey” Morgan of Watertown; grandson, Carl (Andi) Morgan of Temperance Hall; great-granddaughter, Stella Faye Morgan; brother, Bob Morgan of Watertown; sisters, Debra (Brian) Travis of Goodlettsville and Doylene Stafford of Beech Grove; nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at Noon Monday, May 9, 2022 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Randell Smitty and Chaplin Don Willis officiating. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. till service time on Monday. Interment will be at Jones Hill Cemetery. https://www.hunterfuneral.com

