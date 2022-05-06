ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

OBITUARY: Kimberly ‘Kim’ Cragwall Harris-Pace

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

Mrs. Kimberly “Kim” Cragwall Harris-Pace, age 57 of Lebanon passed away May 3, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Wilson County, TN, on November 10, 1964, one of four daughters of Thomas Overton Cragwall and Doris Burgess Cragwall. She was a 1983 graduate of Friendship Christian School and a member of the Philadelphia Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband of over twenty-six years, Charlie Pace; four children: Daniel (Nikki) Harris, Jacob Harris (Christina Harvey), Kristopher Harris (Kirstie Taylor), Karlie (Chris) Osier; parents, T.O. and Doris Cragwall; four grandchildren: Grace and Kade Harris, Paisleigh Taylor-Pace, Katheryn Dean Harris; three sisters: Leigh Anne Thomas, Tomi (Matthew) Hamlet, Brooke (Rad) Dimmick; eight nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Dianne Oliver.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 3 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Donald Craighead, Dr. Paul Stumb, and Tom Watson officiating. Interment – Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers: Chris and Kevin Osier, Jack Isham, Rad Dimmick, Greg Harvey, Matt Hamlet. Visitation Saturday 12 Noon- 3 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Cumberland University, Philadelphia Church of Christ Building Fund, or the American Cancer Society.

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME, in charge of arrangements. http://ligonbobo.com

