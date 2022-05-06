ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Poll position: The Legislature must consolidate the primary votes, Hochul’s opposition aside

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

Gov. Hochul stands nearly alone in insisting that there be two separate primary elections this summer, voters and taxpayers be damned. She wants her primary against fellow Democrats Tom Suozzi and Jumaane Williams, along with Assembly and other local races, to be on June 28, but the contests for Congress and the state Senate to be on Aug. 23. The split happened because the state courts threw out districts gerrymandered by the Legislature and ordered new maps to be drawn. (The Assembly maps should also fall next week when a judge takes a look.)

To their credit, Suozzi and Williams both agree with Citizens Union and the League of Women Voters as well as this newspaper and our colleagues at Newsday on Long Island and the Times Union in Albany that a single primary for all offices, in August, is an absolute must.

The chairs of the Legislature’s committees governing elections, Assemblywoman Latrice Walker and state Sen. Zellnor Myrie, also believe in consolidation, as they told the publication City & State . When the Democrats took the Senate majority in 2018, one of their first actions in 2019 was to unify the primaries, which had been split since 2012, as Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins correctly recalled this week: “Our general policy has been to combine where we could, and that’s what we’ve done.”

So pass a fix — and see if the governor has the guts to issue a self-serving veto.

This isn’t partisan. Among Republicans, gubernatorial contenders Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani and Harry Wilson also side with the voters and taxpayers to save the $25 million extraneous June balloting by moving their contest to August. From the fourth candidate, Lee Zeldin, there’s only silence. Is he the sole ally of Hochul on dual primaries?

The courts may order an August primary for everything, as they should. But if that doesn’t happen and Hochul and the Legislature fail to do the right thing, the joke will be on taxpayers and voters — and once again, on New York’s deeply dysfunctional democracy.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Giuliani
Person
Rob Astorino
Person
Jumaane Williams
Person
Lee Zeldin
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Democrats#Republicans#Assembly#Senate#Citizens Union#Newsday#The Times Union#City State
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin endorses a REPUBLICAN: West Virginia Democrat slams Trump-backed lawmaker in his own state and backs his opponent as he intervenes in GOP primary battle with TV ad bashing Biden's Build Back Better plan

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is crossing the aisle to weigh in on a fierce GOP primary race in his home state of West Virginia. The centrist Democrat appeared in a Friday campaign ad attacking Donald Trump-backed House Rep. Alex Mooney, instead appearing to endorse his challenger, Rep. David McKinley. He...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

House Republicans plot to impeach Mayorkas

Enthusiasm for impeaching top Biden officials has spread from the fringes of the House Republican conference to its mainstream — foreshadowing the intense pressure Kevin McCarthy will face from his colleagues if he's Speaker next year. Why it matters: For the first year of President Biden's term, it was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Saginaw News

Meet the Republican candidate for governor who isn’t pro-Trump

Most of the 10 Republican candidates running for governor in Michigan claim to be the most conservative candidate and the biggest Donald Trump supporter of the bunch. Markey is one of the lesser known candidates on the ballot. The 38-year-old Grand Haven financial adviser just jumped into the race a few months ago, but gathered more petitions signatures than any candidate outside of Tudor Dixon and Perry Johnson.
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy