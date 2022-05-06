QA makes third bid at tourist ferry with more counties in support

CENTREVILLE — A proposed ferry attraction along the Chesapeake Bay is now making its third attempt at securing federal funding.

Starting as a collaboration between Queen Anne’s and Anne Arundel counties, QA Economic and Tourism Development Director Heather Tinelli said the effort now has more political support than ever before.

Beyond its original sponsors, other regional counties including Dorchester, Talbot, and Kent have publicly favored the project. And in searching for funding, the potential tourist attraction been endorsed by U.S. senators Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Congressman Andy Harris (R-Md.) and a slew of state and local officials.

During an April 26 commissioner meeting, Queen Anne’s highest elected representatives signed a memorandum of understanding to include Anne Arundel, Calvert, and Somerset counties in its most recent grant application.

Like their previous attempts, the project’s partners are pining for a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to fund a feasibility study evaluating a possible passenger ferry. The study would, among other details, explain what kind of vessel the service would require and where it would land.

The local technical assistance grant is worth $200,000 and is, according to Tinelli, the “most appropriate” financial opportunity through the EDA. If awarded the money, the participating counties would split the 50% matching contribution required by the federal agency.

An April 19 memo to the commissioners says Queen Anne’s County would have to contribute $25,000.

The commissioners’ latest approval — a majority vote with one abstention from Commissioner Steve Wilson, who’s previously voted against the project — was their third written commitment to the project since October.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Commissioner Jack Wilson. “There’s a coalition of counties that are coming together to...bring back something nostalgic that will be great for tourism across the Bay.”

Ferry systems have precedent on the Chesapeake Bay. According to PropTalk magazine, a publication dedicated to “the lifestyle surrounding boating on the Bay,” ferries served about two million passengers and one million cars annually in the 1940s and 1950s.

So far, however, funding for a modern ferry feasibility study has been difficult to secure. Last October, the idea failed to qualify for the Build Back Better Regional Challenge, a Biden Administration initiative designed to accelerate economic recovery locally post-COVID.

Then, in February, Queen Anne’s and Anne Arundel counties partnered with the City of Annapolis for an EDA tourism grant. Hoping to tack the feasibility study onto a larger, more attractive proposal, the ferry was enveloped within Annapolis’ plans to rehabilitate its docks. Though that bid ultimately failed.

Despite these setbacks, the QA tourism director said she hopes the ferry will receive support from “all the counties that touch the Bay.”

“This is not a new idea and has been looked at many times over the years,” Tinelli said in an interview. “The main difference in this current effort is that we are focused on a passenger ferry and promoting the tourism industry, a major economic driver throughout Maryland and the Eastern Shore. I am hoping the third time is the charm and that this EDA application will be successful.”