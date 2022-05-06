ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MD

QA makes third bid at tourist ferry with more counties in support

By By LUKE PARKER
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AcY6i_0fUoSGwQ00

CENTREVILLE — A proposed ferry attraction along the Chesapeake Bay is now making its third attempt at securing federal funding.

Starting as a collaboration between Queen Anne’s and Anne Arundel counties, QA Economic and Tourism Development Director Heather Tinelli said the effort now has more political support than ever before.

Beyond its original sponsors, other regional counties including Dorchester, Talbot, and Kent have publicly favored the project. And in searching for funding, the potential tourist attraction been endorsed by U.S. senators Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Congressman Andy Harris (R-Md.) and a slew of state and local officials.

During an April 26 commissioner meeting, Queen Anne’s highest elected representatives signed a memorandum of understanding to include Anne Arundel, Calvert, and Somerset counties in its most recent grant application.

Like their previous attempts, the project’s partners are pining for a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to fund a feasibility study evaluating a possible passenger ferry. The study would, among other details, explain what kind of vessel the service would require and where it would land.

The local technical assistance grant is worth $200,000 and is, according to Tinelli, the “most appropriate” financial opportunity through the EDA. If awarded the money, the participating counties would split the 50% matching contribution required by the federal agency.

An April 19 memo to the commissioners says Queen Anne’s County would have to contribute $25,000.

The commissioners’ latest approval — a majority vote with one abstention from Commissioner Steve Wilson, who’s previously voted against the project — was their third written commitment to the project since October.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Commissioner Jack Wilson. “There’s a coalition of counties that are coming together to...bring back something nostalgic that will be great for tourism across the Bay.”

Ferry systems have precedent on the Chesapeake Bay. According to PropTalk magazine, a publication dedicated to “the lifestyle surrounding boating on the Bay,” ferries served about two million passengers and one million cars annually in the 1940s and 1950s.

So far, however, funding for a modern ferry feasibility study has been difficult to secure. Last October, the idea failed to qualify for the Build Back Better Regional Challenge, a Biden Administration initiative designed to accelerate economic recovery locally post-COVID.

Then, in February, Queen Anne’s and Anne Arundel counties partnered with the City of Annapolis for an EDA tourism grant. Hoping to tack the feasibility study onto a larger, more attractive proposal, the ferry was enveloped within Annapolis’ plans to rehabilitate its docks. Though that bid ultimately failed.

Despite these setbacks, the QA tourism director said she hopes the ferry will receive support from “all the counties that touch the Bay.”

“This is not a new idea and has been looked at many times over the years,” Tinelli said in an interview. “The main difference in this current effort is that we are focused on a passenger ferry and promoting the tourism industry, a major economic driver throughout Maryland and the Eastern Shore. I am hoping the third time is the charm and that this EDA application will be successful.”

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Resident ‘Mr. Millionaire’ Claims VaxCash 2.0 Prize

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 57-year-old Baltimore man known as “Mr. Millionaire” has collected the grand prize of the VaxCash 2.0 sweepstakes, the very million dollars now attached to his name. Dressed in a gold dollar sign hat, gold dollar sign shades and a shirt adorned with $100 bills, “Mr. Millionaire” collected his novelty-size check as the lucky winner among 2.2 million entrants in the state’s booster shot lottery. Other details about his identity were not provided. Maryland lottery officials said the Baltimore resident was notified of his windfall by the Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday. “I asked the man on the phone...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kent County, MD
Government
County
Kent County, MD
City
Centreville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Annapolis, MD
County
Queen Anne's County, MD
City
Queen Anne, MD
Queen Anne's County, MD
Government
WDVM 25

Heavy rainfall causes sinkhole in Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A sinkhole the size of four road lanes is shutting down traffic on Monocacy boulevard about 200 feet East of the South Street intersection in Frederick. The sinkhole first opened on Wednesday and progressed to a massive pit shutting down traffic by Friday. At first, the right westbound right lane was […]
FREDERICK, MD
WBOC

6 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales

SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted Wednesday by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in six businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief liquor...
SALISBURY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Van Hollen
Person
Ben Cardin
Wbaltv.com

Aldi adds its fourth store in Anne Arundel County

SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Discount grocer Aldi this week opened its fourth store in Anne Arundel County as the national chain continues its expansion in Maryland. The latest Aldi opened this week as an anchor of Robinson Crossing Shopping Center at 484 Ritchie Highway in Severna Park, about 10 miles away from its location in nearby Glen Burnie. The 22,050-square-foot store is the 15th Aldi in greater Baltimore and the 21st in the state.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Times & Record Observer

Lilja Anne Gabardini

Lilja Anne Gabardini EASTON — Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on November 7, 1937. The daughter of the late parents were Lyyli and Henry Aalto, both immigrants from Finland. Her father was a pressman at the Finnish newspaper and Lyyli worked…
NFL
Morning Journal

Brianna L. Bryant joins VA in Baltimore, Md.

Brianna L. Bryant, daughter of Kenneth and Cheryl Mills-Bryant, recently accepted a full time position as a social worker with the Veteran Administration in Baltimore, Md., as a GS12, which is the 12th paygrade in the General Schedule pay scale used to determine the salaries of most civilian government employees.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferries#Chesapeake Bay#Eda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland’s GOP gubernatorial primary pits Hogan-backed candidate against Trump-endorsed rival

Within a two-day period, Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox posted two photos of himself with Donald Trump, wrote in a third Facebook post that he was “so honored” to have the former president’s backing, and declared in a fourth that “the power of the Trump endorsement is the shaper of the GOP.” Meanwhile, he responded to an abortion question by proudly noting that it was Trump’s three ...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Times & Record Observer

Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
10
Followers
42
Post
453
Views
ABOUT

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/qa/

Comments / 0

Community Policy