Come June, Facebook Will No Longer Tell You When Your Friends Are Nearby

Meta Platforms Inc FB social media platform Facebook is reportedly pulling the plug on “Nearby Friends” and some other location-based features.

What Happened: The Mark Zuckerberg-led platform said Time Alerts, Location History, and Background Location are also getting the ax, according to a report from 9to5Mac.

The features will no longer be available after May 31, 2022. However, some data such as the user’s location history will be available for download until Aug. 1, 2022, according to the report.

Why It Matters: Users have been altered by Meta on the upcoming demise of these features, reported 9to5Mac.

Facebook will not stop collecting location data of its users, but they can disable access through iOS Privacy settings, noted 9to5 Mac.

The 'Nearby Friends' feature was launched in 2014 and has been an “opt-in.” The feature was built by the Glancee location sharing app teamled by Andrea Vaccari. Facebook had acquired the firm in 2012, according to a report from TechCrunch.

Price Action: On Thursday, Facebook shares closed 6.8% lower at $208.28 in the regular session and gained 0.2% in the after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.