ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Come June, Facebook Will No Longer Tell You When Your Friends Are Nearby

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQPto_0fUoQqLe00

Meta Platforms Inc FB social media platform Facebook is reportedly pulling the plug on “Nearby Friends” and some other location-based features.

What Happened: The Mark Zuckerberg-led platform said Time Alerts, Location History, and Background Location are also getting the ax, according to a report from 9to5Mac.

The features will no longer be available after May 31, 2022. However, some data such as the user’s location history will be available for download until Aug. 1, 2022, according to the report.

Why It Matters: Users have been altered by Meta on the upcoming demise of these features, reported 9to5Mac.

Facebook will not stop collecting location data of its users, but they can disable access through iOS Privacy settings, noted 9to5 Mac.

The 'Nearby Friends' feature was launched in 2014 and has been an “opt-in.” The feature was built by the Glancee location sharing app teamled by Andrea Vaccari. Facebook had acquired the firm in 2012, according to a report from TechCrunch.

Price Action: On Thursday, Facebook shares closed 6.8% lower at $208.28 in the regular session and gained 0.2% in the after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Comments / 85

Sandra Scarbrough
20h ago

Wouldn't hurt my feelings if they would slow down or stop "Friends that you might know" when in fact I don't know most of them, and the others I do know but don't want to be friends with!

Reply(2)
30
Love muffin
20h ago

I swore off Facebook Jan 1. They censor 100% of anything political and block 85% of my friends list. Maybe if Elon Musk buys it I'll try it again.

Reply(1)
34
Larry Guthrie
1d ago

Facebook is ran by machines and foreign people that do not understand the English language

Reply(1)
31
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
komando.com

Scam alert: Don’t click on these voicemail links in your email inbox

Scammers are continually evolving their tricks to trap as many people as possible. Whether it’s impersonating government agencies or faking a call from the bank, unfortunately, many people will fall victim. With so many new scams and methods, it can be challenging to keep track of them. Often, criminals...
PUBLIC SAFETY
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process both from within the official application and also directly from the official website. Guiding you through the process and showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox. Although it is worth mentioning this will not delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privacy Settings#Meta Platforms Inc Fb#Time Alerts#Location History#Background Location#Ios Privacy#9to5 Mac#Techcrunch#Benzinga Pro
The Veracity Report

Beware Of A New Facebook Scam

Just in the past week, our journalists have encountered this new scam 14 times!. A Screenshot of a Facebook Messenger message between a scammer and one of our reporters.Screen Shot taken by The Veracity Report.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy