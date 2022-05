Hunter Biden's assistant said it was her "understanding" that Joe Biden would temporarily cover his business debts of up to $800,000, according to a 2019 email. Katie Dodge, Hunter's then-assistant, emailed Virginia-based Global DEEZ bookkeeping firm founder Linda Shapero in January 2019. In her email discussing debts and bills racked up by Hunter Biden, Dodge claims that "Hunt’s dad" would be footing the bill for a while as his son transitioned careers, according to the New York Post.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 11 DAYS AGO