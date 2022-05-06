ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Asian Games in China postponed over spread of COVID-19

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rEdPt_0fUoMnWB00

Less than three months after Beijing hosted the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, the Olympic Council of Asia said Friday that this year's Asian Games are being postponed because of concerns over the spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country.

The OCA said it had not picked new dates but said they would be announced “in the near future” after talks with local organizers and he Chinese Olympic Committee.

The OCA statement said local organizers were “very well prepared to deliver the games on time despite the global challenges. However, the decision was taken by all the stakeholders after carefully considering the pandemic situation and the size of the games.”

China 's state-run television also reported the postponement in a brief statement, but did not specify anything about rescheduling.

The Asian Games were to take place Sept. 10-25 in the eastern city of Hangzhou and would involve more than 11,000 athletes — more than the typical Summer Olympics. The last edition was in 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The World University Games, another major multi-sport event, could also be postponed. They were scheduled for last year but were postponed until 2022. They were to take place this year on June 26-July 7 in the western city of Chengdu. About 6,000 athletes were believed to be involved.

The Switzerland-based FISU, the International University Sports Federation, which runs the University Games, was expected to issue a statement later on Friday.

Both events were expected to take place using the “closed-loop” system that was in place for the Beijing Olympics and Paralympics. It kept athletes and media isolated from the general population of Beijing and required daily tests and frequent temperature checks for everyone involved.

The spread of the omicron variant and lockdowns in Shanghai and Beijing seems to have made holding both events impossible, even though just a few weeks ago organizers said both events would go ahead.

The OCA also announced that the Asian Youth Games, which were scheduled for Dec. 20-28 in Shantou, China, would be canceled. The youth games, which had already been postponed once, will next be held in 2025 at Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

China is sticking to a strict “zero-COVID” policy even as many other countries are easing restrictions and seeing if they can live with the virus. Much of Shanghai — a finance, manufacturing and shipping hub — has been locked down, disrupting people’s lives and dealing a blow to the economy.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Games#Summer Olympics#Beijing Olympics#Oca#Chinese Olympic Committee#Fisu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
freightwaves.com

Chinese lockdowns will create shocks to American supply chains (but China is the biggest loser)

What happens in China doesn’t stay in China. And for American supply chains, that is usually a good thing. American businesses have become dependent on low-cost goods coming from Chinese suppliers. But in a post-COVID world that may be entering the Second Cold War, reliance on China means that American businesses are held hostage by an autocratic regime that seems oblivious to the damage it is doing to its own economy, much less the global one.
FOOD & DRINKS
BBC

Why Europe will have to face the true cost of being in debt to China

Billions of dollars of Chinese money are boosting some European economies - but some of the deals being struck have a catch. Critics say they are "debt traps", where China gets to choose what happens if loans aren't repaid. China insists it is a reliable investment partner - but it...
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S., Chinese regulators in talks for audit deal -sources

HONG KONG, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. and Chinese regulatory officials are in talks to settle a long-running dispute over the auditing compliance of U.S.-listed Chinese firms, three people briefed on the matter told Reuters. The standoff, if not resolved, could see Chinese firms kicked off New York bourses. The...
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Beijing Nervously Returns To Work As China Doubles Down On 'Zero-COVID' Policy

Beijing residents tentatively returned to work on Thursday after a muted five-day Labour Day holiday devoid of the usual trips across the country or lavish family dinners, as China pledged to fight any criticism of its uncompromising "zero-COVID" policy. The long break is usually one of the most lucrative times...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

As Beijing Battles Outbreak, China Warns 'Zero COVID' Doubters

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Beijing residents fretted on Friday over tightening COVID curbs in its biggest district and dozens of new cases reported daily as China's leaders reiterated their resolve to battle the virus and threatened action against critics of their strict measures. Incurring a heavy economic cost and facing rare public...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

638K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy