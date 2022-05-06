ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Wareham station in firefighter plea after crews unable to attend 999 call

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire station has issued a plea on social media for new recruits after it was unable to attend an incident due to a lack of staff. Wareham Fire Station in...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

