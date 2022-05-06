ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard: Claim actor borrowed lines from The Talented Mr Ripley during Johnny Depp testimony is debunked

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VzPMf_0fUoJuUF00

A claim that Amber Heard lifted from the plot of The Talented Mr Ripley for her testimony at the Johnny Depp defamation trial has been debunked.

After the Aquaman actor delivered her second day of testimony at the ongoing trial on Thursday (5 May), she was accused of taking lines verbatim from director Anthony Minghella ’s critically acclaimed film.

One popular social media claim alleged that Heard’s beginning statement borrowed the plot of the 1999 psychological thriller, which stars Jude Law, Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cate Blanchett.

A number of social media users shared screenshots purporting to compare Heard’s testimony with lines from the film’s script. They claimed that Heard’s statement was almost word-for-word with dialogue uttered by Gwyneth Paltrow’s character Marge Duval about Dickie (Law) in the movie.

According to those unverified social media posts, Heard had said: “When I was around Johnny I felt like the most beautiful person in the world.

“You know, made me feel seen, made me feel… like a million dollars. It felt like a dream. It felt like, um, absolute magic and then he would disappear. And there would be just no way to get ahold of him, no way to contact him.”

However, soon after the rumours started surfacing online, fact-checking website Snopes.com promptly debunked the rumour.

The online publication revealed that Heard couldn’t have used the quotes from the film (which are genuine), as she “didn’t make an opening statement” at all.

In fact, her attorney delivered an opening statement on her behalf prior to her giving testimony.

“The claim that Heard repeated these lines from The Talented Mr Ripley was presented on social media with no evidence,” the fact-check report read.

“Those asserting it did not share a video of Heard making the alleged statement, nor did they link to any news articles containing this quote or a transcript from the trial that would substantiate the accusation.”

The publication noted that it was suspicious that the social media posts making the allegations did not share any video footage of Heard saying these words, given the trial is being livestreamed.

You can follow the live updates of the Depp-Heard trial here.

Comments / 71

Pamela M
2d ago

The woman sat in court and claimed she had never been in a relationship where adults hit each other, seriously, the woman who was arrested for punching her girl friend in the face in a public place sat in court and claimed she had never experienced such a thing. And then she mocked Depp for crying, call it weird. Yeah, we know who the truly abusive partner in this marriage was and it wasn't the man.

Reply(10)
91
Kae Masseria
2d ago

I like her less and less everyday! The overboard acting worked at first, not anymore. It has become so fake and even the tears are are non existent. She is NOT attractive any longer but has become aged at every turn. Not believable. Why stay if it was so unbearable unless it was about the money. Why keep videos, pictures, and text messages unless she was building up to ruining JD. It was all calculated.

Reply(1)
52
Clint Hatfield
1d ago

so...this WAS submitted to the court by Heard's legal team....but the story has been "debunked" because she did not speak these words, rather they were submitted in writing by her attorney 🤔🙄🤪...🤡🌎

Reply
29
