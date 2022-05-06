ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, OH

Two shot Thursday night in a Fremont bar

WTOL 11
 2 days ago
FREMONT, Ohio — Two people were shot around 10:30 p.m. Thursday inside Rojas Rosas Cantina in Fremont,...

WTOL 11

Toledo police investigating shooting Thursday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — A shooting in Toledo's north end sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Toledo police say that a person was shot on Yates Street near Lagrange Street just before 1 p.m. The victim was identified Friday as 57-year-old Ernest Artis. According to a police report,...
TOLEDO, OH
SCDNReports

Ohio Man Killed During Barbershop Shooting

Ohio Man Killed During Barbershop ShootingScreenshot. An Ohio man was shot to death during a shooting at a barbershop that remains under investigation. Lawrence Jefferson is a 51-year-old man who was found dead on the scene of the shooting in Columbus, which took place at Executive Barber Salon.
OHIO STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WDTN

Semi and 3 cars collide on I-75 NB

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Four vehicles collided Friday morning, leaving one person injured, police say. According to the Moraine Police Department, a semi-trailer and three other cars crashed by the crossing of I-75 North and South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard around 8:48 am. One person was taken to a local hospital after they received minor […]
MORAINE, OH
FOX59

State trooper sniffed female coworker, pushed her head toward his groin

PERU, Ind. — Court documents reveal an Indiana State trooper admitted to grabbing a female coworker by the back of her head and forcing her face toward his groin while telling her, “here’s a way for you to earn the money.” Master Trooper Michael Meiser, 43, faces a misdemeanor charge of battery for his actions. […]
PERU, IN
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Judge reverses decision to free convicted Sandusky killer

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) –  A convicted killer will remain behind bars for at least the next several months. Erie County Common Pleas Court Judge Tygh Tone on Wednesday reversed his March order granting the release of 57-year-old DeWitt McDonald Jr. The decision came a month after a special prosecutor with the state attorney general’s office appealed […]
SANDUSKY, OH
One man killed in Delta crash Friday morning

DELTA, Ohio — A man is dead following a fatal crash on US Route 20A at State Route 109 in the Village of Delta, Fulton County. The crash occurred on Friday at approximately 2:40 a.m. Ryan Sexton, 37, of Wauseon was the driver of a 2001 Ford F-150 that...
DELTA, OH
WDTN

Woman dead after Harrison Township shooting

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman has died after a shooting in Harrison Township, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a release by Sheriff Rob Streck, deputies were called to the 4400 block of Saylor Street for a report of an unresponsive person. The call came in just before 2:30 am. When […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio correctional officer charged with selling cell phones and tobacco to inmates

U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler announced that a federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment charging Milton Williams, 27, of Austintown, Ohio, with participating in a conspiracy that sold contraband to inmates at a Federal Correctional Institute in Elkton, Ohio (FCI-Elkton). According to the indictment, from March 2020 to January 2021, the defendant worked as […]
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Toledo, OH
Northwest Ohio local news

