Congress & Courts

Adam Kinzinger Scolds Kevin McCarthy After Latest Jan. 6 Trump Tape

By Ewan Palmer
 2 days ago
Kinzinger suggested McCarthy didn't want to try to invoke the 25th Amendment as it would harm his chances of being the House Majority Speaker if the GOP retakes control of the chamber in the...

Comments / 74

Smartaleck
2d ago

What would have happened if Paul Revere said that he was going to ride through town yelling "The British are coming", "The British are coming but then decided aahhh, that would take too long? McCarthy needs to go.🇺🇸

Reply(3)
85
Brett Rowsam
2d ago

we all know that the folks we elect to congress will lie from time to time however the folks we elect should not plan a takeover of our form of government to install a dictator. They should also be intelligent enough to not get caught so often. that tells me they do not care and/or they think they are above the law

Reply
58
SD Girl
2d ago

It’s a matter of Trump and the trump party before country. The trump cult is going to have to make a choice. Democracy or trump.

Reply(21)
54
