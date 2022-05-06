Ted Cruz, Lee Zeldin Attack 'Sick' Jen Psaki Supreme Court Protest Remarks
The nine Supreme Court justices were given extra security after they received threats and their home addresses were shared...www.newsweek.com
He just wants to complain about anything and nothing. She didn’t say anything inappropriate. Cruz go away. Far away. Gheesh, attention monger.
he's stressed maybe a cancun trip would help. vote blue down the ballot we need to vote these control freaks out of our body's and our government
Ok my question is since Roe vs Wade been settled by SCOTUS decade ago, why Republicans are trying to over turn it? Its' like giving birth and since you don't want to have the baby to raised I have to put it back inside me. These Republicans mentality doesn't makes sense!
