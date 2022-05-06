ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

(UPDATE) Atlantic man w/a long criminal history arrested in Thursday afternoon stabbing incident

kjan.com
 2 days ago

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Late Thursday evening, Atlantic Police released information about a stabbing that had taken place earlier in the day, Thursday. According to Police Chief Devin Hogue, 30-year-old Anthony Rey Asay, of Atlantic, was arrested at around 2:43-p.m., on a Felony charge of Willful Injury causing Bodily Injury, along with...

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Updated: Atlantic Man Arrested in Stabbing Incident

(Atlantic) An Atlantic man faces numerous charges connected with a stabbing in Atlantic on Thursday afternoon. Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue says at around 2:32 p.m.; the Atlantic Police Department was notified by the Cass County Communications Center of a stabbing at 106 Cedar Street. During the investigation, Officer contacted the victim and checked out by Cass County EMS for injuries sustained in the assault. Also, during the investigation, officers received a report of an assault at 205 West 2nd Street around 11:00 a.m.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Law Enforcement respond to stabbing incident in Atlantic

Updated story posted here: https://westerniowatoday.com/2022/05/05/updated-atlantic-man-arrested-in-stabbing-incident/. (Atlantic) Atlantic Police were called to Cedar Street at around 2:30 this afternoon for a possible stabbing incident. The suspect involved allegedly left the area and barricaded himself in at 13th & Birch, however the suspect is now in custody. One person was transported to Cass Health. No other information is available at this time.
ATLANTIC, IA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic, IA
Atlantic, IA
Crime & Safety
Cass County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Cass County, IA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Violent Crime#Atlantic Police#The A Pd#The Iowa State Patrol
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Western Iowa Today

One person arrested following a road rage incident in Pottawattamie County

(Oakland) One person was arrested following a possible road rage incident in Pottawattamie County. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Deputies were called to a possible road rage incident northbound on Highway 59 from Magnolia Road. The caller reported a vehicle was repeatedly hitting his vehicle. The suspect vehicle then turned around and went southbound on Highway 59. A Deputy located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
TODAY.com

Escaped inmate and corrections officer had 2-year relationship, police say

The Alabama corrections officer and the prison inmate who disappeared six days ago had a relationship spanning years that included her calling him at a state prison. Law enforcement officials shared more details of the relationship between Vicky White, 56, and Casey White, 38, as a manhunt continues for the two of them after they disappeared on April 29 when Vicky White said she was transporting the murder suspect from Lauderdale County Jail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Jury convicts one guard in prisoner death, can't decide second

Jurors have convicted an Illinois Department of Corrections officer for violating the civil rights of a prisoner brutally beaten at a western Illinois prison in 2018, but could not reach a verdict against a superior. Alex Banta, 30, of Quincy was convicted after a four-week trial in U.S. District Court...
KEYC

Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation

AUSTIN, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities arrested and charged three people Thursday in connection to a drug investigation. Agents with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force have been conducting an investigation regarding a large amount of methamphetamine being transported into the area. A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy...
AUSTIN, MN
The Independent

Alabama prison official missing after escorting inmate

A prison official from Alabama is missing after escorting an inmate to a courthouse for a hearing. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Saturday that Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. The inmate is also missing.White left the detention center with inmate Casey White on Friday morning and neither has been seen since. The pair are not related. The vehicle they were traveling in when they left the detention center was discovered at a nearby shopping center parking lot, according to the sheriff's office.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy