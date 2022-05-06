COSHOCTON — The Ohio State Extension Office of Coshocton County recently received the Compass Award from the Ohio Treasurer's Office in recognition of demonstrated excellence in the field of financial literacy education.

In conjunction with National Financial Literacy Month, Treasurer Robert Sprague announced 59 county OSU Extension offices as April’s Compass Award honorees. The monthly recognition program commends organizations, programs and individuals across the state who are working to guide Ohioans toward financial literacy and empowerment.

The Real Money, Real World program was developed by OSU Extension and is designed for youth ages 12 to 18. The curriculum includes an interactive spending simulation that provides participants the opportunity to make lifestyle and budget choices similar to those they will make as adults.

The program is evidence-based and delivered through strategic partnerships involving county OSU Extension offices, local schools, and other community stakeholders that act as volunteers for simulations.

Last year the treasurer’s office announced a partnership with the OSU College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences to advance and expand the use of the college’s financial education program in school districts across the state.

In addition to the Compass Award and Real Money, Real World programs, the treasurer’s office maintains an online financial literacy resource guide to provide Ohioans with a series of resources to help make informed decisions around budgeting, saving and borrowing.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton Extension Office gets Compass Award