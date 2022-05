The Fannett-Metal baseball team shuts out Southern Huntington on Wednesday as they take home another win. Then ending score was Fannett-Metal (5) and Southern Huntington (0). Fannett-Metal pitcher Wyatt Appleby took the ball tonight against visiting Southern Huntingdon in an ICC match-up and held the Rocket offense to only four hits to earn the shutout victory. The Tiger Senior surrendered one walk and had 6 strikeouts on his way to a dominating performance.

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO