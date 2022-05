Click here to read the full article. Crypto bros, rejoice: You’ll soon be able to pay for those Gucci 1953 horsebit loafers with your favorite digital currency. By the end of May, the Italian fashion label says it will accept Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Wrapped Bitcoin, Litecoin and Shiba Inu at select US flagship locations. The first stores to incorporate the digital payment method will the brand’s Wooster Street location in New York City, Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles, Miami’s Design District, Phipps Plaza in Atlanta and The Shops at Crystals in Las Vegas. If you don’t live near any of those shops, don’t...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO